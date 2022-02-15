Observer Media Names Jack Fordi its First-Ever Chief Revenue Officer and Staisey Divorski as Vice President of Marketing New Positions to Further Accelerate Growth Across Portfolio of Brands after Record Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer Media today announced two important appointments as the company continues to expand its platforms, products and team after achieving record growth in 2021 across its portfolio of brands including Observer, Commercial Observer and RealGraph. Jack Fordi has been named the company's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer and Staisey Divorski will become Vice President of Marketing.

Michael Rose, CEO of Observer Media, explained "We have experienced record growth over the past 12 months across all lines of business — sponsorship and advertising, membership and subscriptions, events, performance marketing, data services and news. Jack and Staisey have exactly the right experience to not only accelerate the growth of our media, membership and data platforms, but also enable us to unlock value from our storied brands, data sets, content and community in novel ways. I'm thrilled to have them join the team."

Fordi is charged with revenue strategy, deepening client relationships, revenue diversification and growth, and leading revenue operations and platform partnerships across the company. He joins Observer Media with over 20 years of experience in digital media, events, SaaS, subscription and platform sales. Fordi was previously Senior Vice President for Questex, a $100MM B2B global business information company where he chaired the revenue committee and grew revenue over 400%. Prior to Questex, Fordi served as revenue leader at SmartBrief, Intralinks, Gannett and The Chronicle. He is also a co-founder and partner with Chute Partners, a private and secure social media platform for teens and young adults with special needs.

Divorski will oversee sales, product and membership marketing, branding and corporate communications, audience data and insights, and will ensure the continued success of our growing events business. She joins Observer Media with over a decade of experience developing transformational programs for high-growth media and technology companies. Divorski was previously Vice President of Marketing at Spectrio, one of the nation's leading digital signage software companies, and at Enplug Digital Signage Software where she helped grow and position the company for exit. Divorski also served as Vice President of Marketing for SRAX, where she led all marketing strategies for the launch of BIGtoken, a consumer-powered blockchain data marketplace. Staisey holds a B.A. from Columbia University and a Ph.D. from UCLA.

About Observer Media

Observer Media is a diversified media, information and services company with interests in digital media such as Observer and Commercial Observer, and information platforms including RealGraph. Observer Media seeks to build brands and businesses that utilize technology and media to empower influential business executives.

