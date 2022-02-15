SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES STRENGTHENS R&D LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH SEVERAL SENIOR APPOINTMENTS

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing our proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage platforms, today announced the appointments of Lisa Melia as Vice President, Clinical Operations, Pinky Doshi as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Paschalis Sideras as Vice President, Discovery Immunobiology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lisa, Pinky and Paschalis to Shoreline, who bring decades of experience building and leading clinical, regulatory and discovery teams for multiple successful immunotherapy products and programs," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging their collective backgrounds as we advance our robust pipeline of cellular immunotherapies."

Lisa Ann Melia is a respected clinical research professional with extensive experience in the planning and execution of clinical studies from Phase 1 through Phase 3, in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Prior to joining Shoreline, Ms. Melia served as Vice President, Clinical Operations at Indaptus Therapeutics, where she was responsible for all clinical activities related to a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced solid tumors. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Clinical Operations for MEI Pharma, Regulus Therapeutics, and the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr). Previously, she held clinical positions at Pfizer Worldwide R&D, Icon Clinical Research, Ceregene and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Melia began her industry career with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Melia holds an MA in Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a BA in Psychology from Trinity University.

Pinky Doshi brings to Shoreline more than two decades of global regulatory experience within the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Shoreline, Ms. Doshi served as Senior Director, Regulatory at Bristol Myers Squibb, BMS, (formerly Celgene prior to 2019), Cell Therapy Franchise where she was the global regulatory lead on the Abecma™ program and was the regional US lead providing strategic guidance for the first BCMA CAR T for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, she served as the global regulatory lead for early and late-stage solid tumor oncology programs. Prior to BMS, Ms. Doshi served in several regulatory positions across multiple therapeutic areas in early and late-stage therapeutics at Hoffmann-La Roche, Schering Plough Research Institute, and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development. Prior to that, Ms. Doshi held regulatory positions at Halsey Drug Company, Quest International, and TAP Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Doshi holds a Bachelor of Science, Cell and Structural Biology from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science, Biotechnology from Northwestern University.

Paschalis Sideras brings more than three decades of global experience in immunology research within both academia and the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Sideras joins the company from the Academy of Athens where he served as Director of the Centre for Clinical, Experimental Surgery and Translational Research, Biomedical Research Foundation. Before that, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca in the R&D team in Lund, Sweden. Prior to AstraZeneca, Dr. Sideras served in several academic roles including Assistant Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology and Visiting Scientist where he oversaw teams of graduate students and post-doctoral fellows across many scientific disciplines. He holds a Dr. Med. Sci. in Immunology, from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden and a Docent in Molecular Immunology, from Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden.

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, utilizing our proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer, or NK, cell and iPSC-derived macrophage platforms. The company's platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including NK cells and macrophages as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

