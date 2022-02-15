Traditions of America Named National 55+ Builder of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions of America was awarded the highest honor at NAHB's International Builders Show: the National 55+ Builder of the Year. Among 55+ builders across the country, Traditions of America was recognized as being the best in their class. Traditions of America is a two-time winner of the national 55+ Builder of the Year award, having received that honor in 2016. Six years later, the Builder is still leading the industry.

Traditions of America at Green Pond - The Clubhouse (PRNewswire)

Traditions of America Receives 7 National Awards

The International Builder's Show (IBS), organized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), was held over 3 days last week in Orlando. It is the largest building industry trade show in the United States and the only event of its kind. The event kicks off with a National Awards Gala.

In addition to being recognized as the 55+ Builder of the Year, Traditions also earned Gold in 3 other categories: Best Clubhouse Design for Traditions of America at Green Pond, Best Detached Home Design for The Hancock, and Best Website.

Silver awards went to Traditions in 3 more categories: Community of the Year for Traditions of America at Southpointe, Community of the Year on the Boards for Traditions of America at Chesterfield, and Best Attached Home Design for The Adams.

Building the Best in 55+

Traditions of America, an East Coast based privately-held company, has served the 55+ market for 25 years, focusing exclusively on age-qualified communities. It pioneered "close-to-home" active-adult communities, allowing Americans to find the perfect home within their existing community. TOA is recognized for consistent success in all stages of the business cycle, achieving 25 straight years of strong profit, completing 28 communities, and delivering 6,000 homes. Traditions of America is led by Partners Timothy R. McCarthy and David O. Biddison.

Operationally unique, Traditions of America is a fully-integrated organization with land-planning, in-house sales and design, and construction management. It offers no-risk, fully-contingent home sales, managed by a robust resale management operation. The Company led the industry with extensive customization while maintaining the value proposition of a production builder. All Traditions of America communities feature five-star Clubhouses with an array of best-in-class amenities and full-time Lifestyle Directors.

For more information on Traditions of America, visit https://www.traditionsofamerica.com.

EMAIL: info@traditionsofamerica.com

Website: https://www.traditionsofamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/traditionsofamerica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traditionsofamerica

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/traditions-of-america

Traditions of America (PRNewsfoto/Traditions of America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Traditions of America