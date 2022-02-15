Vistage Honors LFA's Alastair Sanderson with Impact Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LFA Machines , today, celebrates Alastair Sanderson, CEO, for receiving the prestigious Vistage Impact Award for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Award recognizes remarkable development and achievement in executive leaders with membership between one and three years. Vistage selects winners for their invaluable contribution to the group and openness to feedback to reach significant turning points in their careers. During his membership, Sanderson led LFA Machines to close on a 65,000-square-foot warehouse with dedicated corporate office space in Ft. Worth, Texas. Since opening the U.S. location, Sanderson has driven revenue to over $11M. Sanderson recognizes and attributes his steady growth to a team-first strategy.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award," Sanderson said. "Our company's core values include growing and being supportive to one another, and I feel grateful that I am in the Vistage organization where I can receive support and continue to grow among a diverse group of advisory leaders and mentors."

"Committed is the word that best describes Alastair. Once he says yes, he is all in, whether it's being a highly engaged member of the Vistage CEO Advisory Board or growing the company," said Becky Powell-Schwartz, Vistage CEO Chair. "As a first-year Vistage member, he quickly became a respected leader in the group, bringing well-thought-through discussion concepts and challenging the status quo to leading our first spousal retreat. As a learner and critical thinker, he utilized tools from our Vistage speakers and his open-mindedness to grow LFA Tablets 23 percent."

About LFA Machines

LFA Machines, a global leader in the supplements industry, is recognized as an all-in-one provider of tableting and encapsulation of supplements and confectionery for small and mid-sized manufacturing operations. Serving customers worldwide in four countries, in 11 languages, across three complete websites with multiple currencies (LFAMachines.com, LFATabletpresses.com, LFACapsulefillers.com), LFA features a broad assortment of products and customer support representatives. LFA Machines' customers can expect 100% genuine products that are fully traceable and certified. To help speed customers' time to market, LFA Machines hosts an extensive library of technical materials, including hundreds of technical resources, how-to videos, articles, product specifications, and user manuals. LFA was founded in 2009 in the United Kingdom and today offers worldwide support to provide best-in-class service and ships from its corporate office and 65,000-square-foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit lfamachines.com .

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, they have been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 25,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: in 2020, Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6%, while nonmembers with comparable businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7% according to Dun & Bradstreet data study. Learn more at vistage.com .

For press inquires, contact:

Becky Burke, LFA Machines

VP Marketing and Media Relations

+1 (817) 770-0967

