Cargo Transporters, Inc. Announces Largest Pay Increase for OTR Drivers in Company History

CLAREMONT, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Transporters, Inc., a regional and national carrier, is proud to announce the largest driver pay increase in its 40 year history. The increase is effective February 27, 2022. The pay increase will touch all Over-the-Road Drivers, solo and team. In January, the Company increased its Paid Time Off (PTO) package, new employees start with the opportunity to earn three weeks of PTO.

NC Trucking Company Cargo Transporters Announces Record Driver Pay Increase

Cargo Transporters will increase solo driver pay .06 cents per Rand McNally practical mile on all dispatched miles, increasing starting base pay to .60 cents per mile. Team driver pay will increase .03 cents per mile on all dispatched miles. A solo driver choosing the "All-In" pay option will start at .67 cents per mile.

Drivers with Cargo Transporters are also compensated more for miles driven, since the carrier calculates pay based on Practical Route miles, instead of industry standard, Household Good (HHG) shortest miles. HHG shortest miles are used by many trucking companies, however, Practical Route miles are on average 8% higher.

"This is the largest, single increase in OTR driver pay the Company has made since its start in 1982," says John Pope, Chairman. "We ask these drivers to sacrifice time at home with their family, uphold a high level of safety, fuel and maintain equipment, care for freight and dozens of other tasks. We are proud to offer this level of compensation for those that are the best in class in their profession," says Pope.

Along with competitive pay, Cargo Transporters provides late model equipment and a robust benefit package that includes 401K with company match, health, dental, vision, life, short and long term disability insurance.

Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier serving the continental U.S. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. The company employs over 700 people.

For more information please see www.cargotransporters.com

