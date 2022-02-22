- Brings over 10 years experience as a key member of the leadership team who built and scaled Amazon Web Services (AWS), the market leading on-demand cloud computing platform

Groq Adds Former Amazon Leader Raju Gulabani to Board of Directors - Brings over 10 years experience as a key member of the leadership team who built and scaled Amazon Web Services (AWS), the market leading on-demand cloud computing platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq Inc. today announced the appointment of Raju Gulabani to its Board of Directors, a continuation of their commitment to building a championship team and fueling the rapid advance of Groq's innovative compute technologies.

Raju Gulabani, the newest addition to Groq's Board of Directors. (PRNewsfoto/Groq) (PRNewswire)

With increasing Groq customer requests regarding cloud opportunities, Gulabani's expertise and guidance is now accessible to the Groq team and will be invaluable as Groq evolves its products and services.

Speaking to his decision to join Groq, Gulabani said, "I believe the new AI chip Groq has brought to market, and the new version the team is developing, will be key to achieving the promise of AI. GroqChip, differentiated with its deterministic execution, low latency, and low power profile, is a result of Jonathan Ross, CEO of Groq, assembling a world class team of amazing innovators and leaders."

Jonathan Ross, CEO and founder of Groq, said, "Raju brings a rare track record of taking cloud businesses from zero to billions of dollars. He shares our belief that remarkable people are key to creating new technologies and durable companies - his guidance will continue to accelerate Groq's success."

Gulabani joins a Board of leaders with complementary skills, including:

Jonathan Ross , founder and CEO of Groq and original designer of the Google TPU

Andy Rappaport , an investor with deep experience building innovative chip companies

Jay Zaveri , Social Capital partner and founder of Dropbox-acquired CloudOn

Dr. Ford Tamer, previous President and CEO of Inphi until its recent $10B+ merger with Marvell

Prior to joining the Groq's Board, Raju was Vice President of the AWS Database and Analytics business at Amazon. At AWS, Raju took the database and analytics business from a tiny startup to the biggest player in the cloud database space and delivered services like Amazon Aurora, Amazon RDS, DynamoDB, Redshift, and OpenSearch, used by over 1.5M active customers. Before Amazon, Raju was Director of Product Management at Google and started Google Workspace, used by millions today. Earlier in his career, Raju was at Microsoft where he partnered with Intel to deliver fixed function server appliances. Raju holds an Executive MBA, MS in Computer Science, and BS in Electrical Engineering.

For the latest company news and updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Groq

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA with geo-agnostic teams across the US, Canada, and the UK, Groq's innovative deterministic single-core Tensor Streaming Processor architecture lays the foundation for its compiler's unique ability to predict exactly the performance and compute time of workloads while delivering uncompromised low latency. Groq has raised $367 million, with Series C funding co-led by Tiger Global Management and D1 Capital. For more information, visit www.groq.com.

Groq Media Relations Contact:

Sander Arts

Groq Inc.

+1(408)839-9780

sarts@groq.com

pr-media@groq.com

Groq logo (PRNewsfoto/Groq) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Groq