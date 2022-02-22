Merge Announces Nick Kephart as VP of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API, Inc. , the company providing one API for all customer-facing B2B integrations, announced its hire of Nick Kephart as Vice President of Marketing. Kephart joins the company in its San Francisco office and will work to expand marketing functions as part of the executive team.

"We've experienced great growth over the past year, and Nick is joining us at the perfect time to expand our marketing efforts," said Shensi Ding, co-founder of Merge. "Nick has experience leading marketing for developer-focused companies, and we're excited for him to build our marketing organization."

Kephart comes to Merge from his previous role as VP of Marketing at WorkOS, where he led hiring for the company's developer relations, content marketing, product marketing, and more. As VP of Marketing at Split, a feature delivery platform, he grew the company's marketing team from 3 to 19. He received his BA from Harvard University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Merge solves a tough problem that I've experienced first hand - how to build integrations with vendors that are critical for customer adoption. It's a problem that impacts every software development team, and it's why Merge is growing so fast," said Kephart. "I'm excited to lead Merge's marketing team as we continue growing onward and upward."

ABOUT MERGE

Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to over 60+ HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and Accounting integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.

Merge raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Addition, with additional investments from NEA, the CTO of Plaid, the CTO and co-founder of PagerDuty, and more. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City.

