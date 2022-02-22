St. Croix Hospice Enters South Dakota Market with Sioux Falls Branch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service into South Dakota with the addition of a DeNovo location in Sioux Falls. This is the first branch in the Dakotas and the ninth state overall now served by the Midwest hospice agency.

"We are excited to bring outstanding personalized hospice care to communities with growing need in South Dakota," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "Patients in and around Sioux Falls will be served by incredible hospice professionals who know the area and are passionate about caring for their neighbors."

South Dakota residents use hospice services less than those in most other states, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. In 2018, the state ranked 45th in utilization among Medicare decedents at 43.2% (compared to the national average that year of 50.3%). The St. Croix Hospice Sioux Falls team will bring care to patients in 5 counties: Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, McCook, Moody and Turner.

Currently, St. Croix Hospice's 1,000+ employees serve more than 2,800 patients and their families across the Midwest. The agency specializes exclusively in expert hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local multidisciplinary care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

