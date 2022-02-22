UNIPLAT by Unify Platform AG and Group of Nations Announce Business Alliance Providing More Exposure for Worldwide Researchers and Entrepreneurs

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIPLAT, the world's first (*) online platform for researchers and entrepreneurs that has been opened since September 2021, and Group of Nations, the authorized longest-standing publisher of global summits (G7, G20, B20, W20, G20 YEA, and APEC summits), announced a business alliance on February 22 by launching UNIPLAT exclusive page inside Group of Nations' publication platform. The UNIPLAT exclusive page is featured to introduce researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world not only to universities or companies but also to governments and governmental institutions of the member countries of the global summits.

(*) Based on Google search results.

The UNIPLAT exclusive page is like a sneak peek of the UNIPLAT website's front page. Visitors can view the thumbnail and the description of content uploaded on UNIPLAT, the monthly researchers ranking, and the companies who are currently participating on UNIPLAT. With an average of 4 million page views from 64 countries per summit report published on Group of Nations' publication platform, the UNIPLAT exclusive page will be able to openly exhibit many possibly underexposed research and studies to the world.

"We have always had the vision to showcase our work and help educate and support entrepreneurs, the business community, and government leaders from around the world. In our pursuit of continued excellence, we are incredibly excited to have teamed up with an organization with the same goals, values, and vision that Group of Nations has. As the world's first (*) online platform for researchers and entrepreneurs, UNIPLAT is a game-changer and is the ideal platform for Group of Nations to continue to gain further exposure. Therefore, we are delighted to have decided to form a business alliance with them. We believe that the collaboration between Group of Nations and UNIPLAT will enable our clients, many of which are major corporations and governments, to support many entrepreneurs and researchers around the world and help them realize their dreams," said Christopher Atkins, the founder and CEO of Group of Nations.

"We are deeply grateful to Group of Nations for this great business alliance. With this alliance, we strongly believe that we could create great value to provide a fair place and ecosystem where entrepreneurs and researchers can play an active role on a worldwide scale. The partnership between UNIPLAT and Group of Nations is about the living embodiment of SDGs which not only support them but also save the world from various crises like climate change and the pandemic of COVID-19. Thanks to Group of Nations' support, we look forward to building a more effective ecosystem as an unprecedented challenge in the world," said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT.

About UNIPLAT

UNIPLAT is the world's first (*) online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG (https://unify21.com/) which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs.

About Group of Nations

Group of Nations, which has 26 years of experience working with the G7, G20, B20, and APEC global summits, deals with macro information on the global trends of governments and large corporations. As the longest-standing publication partner of the above-mentioned summits, Group of Nations has built an unparalleled reputation for producing and distributing both printed and digital publications and events that bridge the gap between government policy and the global business community. Group of Nations' introduction page: https://www.groupofnations.com/about

