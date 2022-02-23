InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Apply Lotions to Hard-To-Reach Areas (FED-2334)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device to help you apply lotions to hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Renton, Wash., "so I invented BACK TO MOISTURE. My design increases comfort and independence for users. Additionally, it's biodegradable and disposable so no cleaning is necessary as with other products."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of applying lotions or sunscreens to the back and various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle or ask for assistance. It also ensures that lotion is evenly applied. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

