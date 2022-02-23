Lumentum to Host Investor and Analyst Briefing at OFC 2022

SAN JOSE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management will host an investor and analyst briefing during the 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). This overview of Lumentum's business, products and targeted markets will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Event: Lumentum Investor and Analyst Briefing at OFC 2022 Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego – San Diego Ballroom A Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Participants planning to attend the session may register using the Investor and Analyst Briefing registration link.

A live webcast of the event and the presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

