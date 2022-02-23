TidalScale Adds Two 9's to System Uptime with Latest Release of Software-Defined Server Technology TidalScale's fourth generation Software-Defined Server technology provides breakthrough Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability (RAS) for Enterprise Data Center and Cloud Deployments

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TidalScale, the company leading the Software-Defined Server revolution, today announced availability of its fourth generation Software-Defined Server technology.

TidalScale Software-Defined Server technology now includes TidalGuard TM technology, which dramatically improves overall system reliability, availability, and serviceability.

TidalGuard™ allows for detection and avoidance of over 90% of hardware-related failures before they become fatal via hot-swapping of failing hardware.

If a server failure occurs, TidalGuard™ enables systems to be restarted in minutes, 10X or more faster than traditional computing.

TidalGuard™ allows most maintenance including security updates to be performed with ZERO downtime.

In effect, TidalGuard™ adds two 9's to overall system uptime.

Enterprise customers need their mission-critical applications to run with minimal system downtime, whether they are hosted on-premises or in the cloud. This is becoming increasingly difficult as server reliability is dropping dramatically as highlighted in the New York Times article, "Tiny Chips, Big Headaches." With the fourth generation of TidalScale software-defined servers with built-in patented TidalGuard™ technology, customers and partners, including IBM Cloud and Lenovo, can now effectively add two 9's to their overall system uptime. TidalGuard™ monitors the health of physical servers underlying a software-defined server and allows them to be hot-swapped prior to a system failure. TidalGuard™ also allows physical servers to be taken offline for regular software and security updates. In either case, applications continue to perform and require ZERO downtime. The result is dramatic improvement in overall system reliability, availability, and serviceability.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale

"We are excited about the release of our fourth generation Software-Defined Server technology. The release marks a major milestone in our long-term vision of a Software-Defined Server technology that is not only self-optimizing but also self-healing and self-sizing. TidalGuard™, our new self-healing technology, is now available to our customers. We are very pleased with the incredibly positive response the technology has received from customers as well as from the press including the New York Times, which called out TidalScale as a solution to the growing hardware reliability problems in the industry."

Bob Wheeler, Vice President & Principal Analyst, The Linley Group

"Server reliability has dropped at an alarming rate over the past decade. The dramatic increase in the amount of memory in servers, generational decreases in DRAM reliability, and reduced ECC capabilities in certain Intel processors, have undermined the availability of servers running mission-critical workloads. TidalScale's ability to hot-swap a server while keeping the application up and performant is a compelling capability for both avoiding failures and keeping systems up to date with the latest security patches."

Jana Kanyadan, Global CIO at Mohawk Industries

"As a customer of TidalScale, we are thrilled with the latest release of the software-defined server technology. The built-in TidalGuard technology, which allows for detection and replacement of failing hardware without requiring any system downtime, is a huge productivity boon for our IT team. Equally important is the ability to perform most maintenance, in particular security patches, with ZERO downtime. These capabilities on top of the unmatched flexibility and scalability are exactly the type of cutting-edge features which Mohawk strives for as we push to innovate in all aspects of our business."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the CPU cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises or in the cloud. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, Aspenwood Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix, and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

