VERILIFE CALL CENTER WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Support Center Specialists at the Verilife Call Center of Schaumburg, Illinois have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 777. The call center is the sixth Verilife location that has voted to affiliate with the union.

"Our momentum throughout the Illinois Cannabis industry isn't slowing down – not today, not tomorrow, not ever," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "We're committed to ensuring everyone we represent at Verilife has a Teamster contract that guarantees good wages, fair treatment, high safety standards and a voice on the job. The Teamsters Union is transforming this industry to make it the best it can possibly be."

Jim Thompson has worked at the Verilife Call Center since it opened in 2018.

"It's important for us to go union to keep up the high standard of patient and customer care that call center workers here have established," Thompson said. "On a personal note, this is the same Teamsters local union that my father joined in 1972, so that makes it even more special for me."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

