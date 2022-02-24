Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (1)

Change

Constant Currency

$'m

$'m







Fourth Quarter













Revenue 1,087

893

22%

22% Profit for the period 16

64







Adjusted EBITDA (2) 165

140

18%

19% Earnings per share 0.03











Adjusted earnings per share (2) 0.11



























Full Year













Revenue 4,055

3,451

18%

15% (Loss)/profit for the year



(210)

111







Adjusted EBITDA (2) 662

545

21%

19% Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) 3.7x













Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said

"AMP delivered a year of strong earnings growth, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21% and in excess of plan. This performance demonstrates the resilience of the business in managing unprecedented inflationary pressures and supply chain disruption. The team performed an exceptional job supporting customers and partnering on their growth ambitions. The year finished strongly with global shipments rising by 6% in the quarter. Demand remains strong, backed by sustainability and innovation tailwinds. Confidence in the strength and resilience of AMP's end markets is underpinned by further expanding the customer contracted growth investment program."

Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter of 19% to $165 million at constant currency, driven by a 26% advance in the Americas, where growth reflected higher shipments and a favorable mix. In Europe , Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% on a constant currency basis, as a strong volume performance in the period was partly offset by input cost inflation.

Global beverage can shipments grew by 6% in the quarter, despite a strong prior year comparable, with growth of 6% in North America and 11% in Europe . Growth in both regions was broad-based and reflected the diversity of the Group's customer base and end markets.

Specialty can penetration increased, reflecting our investment program, reaching 48% of shipments in the quarter and 45% for the year.

Growth investment program continued to advance strongly; Huron (OH) facility commenced ends production in November, our Winston Salem (NC) expansion recently started can production, while our two new high-speed lines in Olive Branch (MS) continued their successful ramp-up. European projects also advanced well, with new capacity commissioning in the United Kingdom and Germany in the first half of 2022, while Brazil can and ends capacity was also increased during the year.

Strong cash generation in 2021 – with Adjusted free cashflow before Growth Investment capital expenditure for the year of $389 million and liquidity approaching $800 million at year-end. Net leverage was under 3.7x Adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2021 .

To enable cash returns to shareholders, in tandem with executing the growth investments, AMP will in future maintain net leverage in the range 3.75 to 4.0x 12-months forward looking Adjusted EBITDA. This range will govern annual cash returns to shareholders.

2022 outlook: growth investments underpin mid-to-high teens percentage shipment growth for the year and Adjusted EBITDA in the order of $775 million , after a currency translation headwind of ~$20 million . Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be broadly in line with the prior year constant currency outturn of $144 million .



Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2020 to 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, 2021













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

398

495

893 Organic

62

137

199 FX translation

(5)

—

(5) Revenue 2021

455

632

1,087













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

52

88

140 Organic

3

23

26 FX translation

(1)

—

(1) Adjusted EBITDA 2021

54

111

165













2021 margin %

11.9%

17.6%

15.2% 2020 margin %

13.1%

17.8%

15.7%















Year ended December 31, 2021 (1)













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

1,599

1,852

3,451 Organic

159

365

524 FX translation

80

—

80 Revenue 2021

1,838

2,217

4,055













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

249

296

545 Organic

19

85

104 FX translation

13

—

13 Adjusted EBITDA 2021

281

381

662













2021 margin %

15.3%

17.2%

16.3% 2020 margin %

15.6%

16.0%

15.8%

Group Performance

Fourth Quarter

Group

Revenue of $1,087 million for the fourth quarter increased by $194 million, or 22%, at both actual and constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly reflecting strong volume/mix growth and the pass through to customers of higher input costs.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $165 million increased by 18% at actual exchange rates compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program.

Americas

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 28% to $632 million, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $111 million increased by 26%, compared with $88 million in the same period last year, due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program, and strong cost management.

Europe

Revenue of $455 million increased by 14% in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 16%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $54 million increased by $2 million, or 4%, at actual exchange rates, and by 6% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to a strong volume performance, partly offset by input cost inflation.

Full Year

Group

Revenue increased by $604 million, or 18%, to $4,055 million in 2021, compared with $3,451 million in 2020. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 15%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program and the pass through to customers of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $117 million, to $662 million in 2021, compared with $545 million in 2020. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program and strong cost management.

Americas

Revenue increased by $365 million, or 20%, to $2,217 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1,852 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue growth reflected favorable volume/mix effects of 7%, and the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $85 million, or 29%, to $381 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $296 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA growth was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, including a positive impact from the Group's growth investment program.

Europe

Revenue increased by $239 million, or 15%, to $1,838 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1,599 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. On a constant currency basis, the increase in revenue of 9%, principally reflects favorable volume/mix effects of 4% and the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $32 million, or 13%, to $281 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $249 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $13 million, the increase in Adjusted EBITDA of 7% reflected favorable volume/mix effects, which included a contribution from the Group's growth investment program, as well as operating cost savings.

Sustainability

During 2021, AMP significantly advanced its sustainability agenda. AMP's revised strategy, overseen by the Board Sustainability Committee, commits AMP to achieving science based sustainability targets through the Science-Based Targets initiative, whereby AMP will set specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement 2015, under which governments mutually pledged to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5°C. In 2021, Ardagh has, once again, been awarded a Gold sustainability assessment by Ecovadis and Leadership Class ratings by CDP (formally the Carbon Disclosure Project), gaining A- in respect of climate change and A- in respect of water management. Community giving back initiatives were also increased during the year and AMP is re-investing in its people through various training programs.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by AMP may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (1)





























Three months ended December 31, 2021

Three months ended December 31, 2020



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,087

—

1,087

893

—

893 Cost of sales

(932)

(14)

(946)

(747)

(3)

(750) Gross profit

155

(14)

141

146

(3)

143 Sales, general and administration expenses

(43)

(2)

(45)

(50)

(7)

(57) Intangible amortization

(36)

—

(36)

(38)

—

(38) Operating profit

76

(16)

60

58

(10)

48 Net finance expense

(31)

(15)

(46)

13

—

13 Profit before tax

45

(31)

14

71

(10)

61 Income tax charge

(4)

6

2

(6)

9

3 Profit for the period

41

(25)

16

65

(1)

64

























Earnings per share:









$0.03













































Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2020



Before

Exceptional





Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total

exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

4,055

—

4,055

3,451

—

3,451 Cost of sales

(3,409)

(30)

(3,439)

(2,896)

(7)

(2,903) Gross profit

646

(30)

616

555

(7)

548 Sales, general and administration expenses

(176)

(242)

(418)

(176)

(13)

(189) Intangible amortization

(151)

—

(151)

(149)

—

(149) Operating profit

319

(272)

47

230

(20)

210 Net finance expense

(178)

(57)

(235)

(70)

—

(70) (Loss)/profit before tax

141

(329)

(188)

160

(20)

140 Income tax charge

(39)

17

(22)

(43)

14

(29) (Loss)/profit for the year

102

(312)

(210)

117

(6)

111







Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (1)





At December 31, 2021

$'m Non-current assets

Intangible assets 1,662 Property, plant and equipment 1,842 Other non-current assets 160

3,664 Current assets

Inventories 407 Trade and other receivables 512 Cash and cash equivalents 463 Other current assets including contract assets 279

1,661 TOTAL ASSETS 5,325



TOTAL EQUITY 286



Non-current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations 2,831 Other non-current liabilities* 808

3,639 Current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations 56 Payables and other current liabilities 1,344

1,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,039 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,325



* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $292 million and warrants of $33 million.







Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (1)







Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2021 2021

$'m $'m Cash flows from operating activities



Cash from operations (4) 336 611 Interest paid (63) (105) Income tax paid (13) (48) Cash flows from operating activities 260 458





Cash flows used in investing activities



Capital expenditure (259) (686) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (5) (5) Cash flows used in investing activities (264) (691)





Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities



Net proceeds from borrowings – 2,768 Net repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh (14) (2,736) Proceeds from share issuance, net of costs (9) 925 Payment as part of capital reorganization – (574) Cash received from Ardagh – 206 Lease payments (14) (48) Redemption premium and issuance costs paid – (52) Deferred debt issue costs paid (2) (35) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (39) 454





Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (43) 221





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 496 257 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents 10 (15) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 463 463







Financial assets and liabilities At December 31, 2021, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:













Drawn amount

Available liquidity



$'m

$'m Senior Secured and Senior Notes

2,726

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

—

325 Lease obligations

182

— Other borrowings/credit lines

19

— Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

2,927

325 Deferred debt issue costs

(40)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

2,887

325 Cash and cash equivalents

(463)

463 Net debt / available liquidity

2,424

788







Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period





Three months ended

December 31,

2021

$'m Profit for the period 16 Exceptional items, net of tax 25 Intangible amortization, net of tax 28 Adjusted profit for the period 69



Weighted average common shares 603.28



Earnings per share 0.03



Adjusted earnings per share 0.11







Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA (5)







Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2021 2021

$'m $'m Profit for the period 16 (210) Income tax (credit)/charge (2) 22 Net finance expense 46 235 Depreciation and amortization 89 343 Exceptional operating items (6) 16 272 Adjusted EBITDA 165 662









Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (5) to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow







Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2021 2021

$m $m Adjusted EBITDA 165 662 Movement in working capital 209 16 Maintenance capital expenditure (25) (88) Lease payments (14) (48) Adjusted operating cash flow 335 542 Interest paid (63) (105) Income tax paid (13) (48) Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure 259 389 Growth investment capital expenditure (234) (598) Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure 25 (209)

Related Footnotes

(1) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the unaudited combined interim financial statements prepared on a carve-out basis from the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A., as included in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which are available at: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

For information related to the period ended December 31, 2020, please refer to the audited combined financial statements of the AMP Business for the year ended December 31, 2020, as included on pages F–2 to F-60 of Amendment No. 3 of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (333-254005) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 22, 2021 (the "Form F-4").

(2) For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, see Page 9.

(3) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings, net of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow. Net borrowings comprises non-current and current borrowings including lease obligations.

(4) Cash from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital inflows of $209 million and other exceptional cash outflows of $38 million. Cash from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital inflows of $16 million and other exceptional cash outflows of $67 million.

(5) AMP does not present a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 because such information was historically reported to provide information about reportable segments of the Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries.

(6) Exceptional operating items for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $272 million is primarily comprised of an expense of $205 million relating to the service for the listing of the Shares upon the completion of the Business Combination on August 4, 2021, $41 million of professional advisory fees in relation to the Business Combination and transactions and other costs related to transformation initiatives, and $30 million start-up related costs incurred for the Group's investment programs.

