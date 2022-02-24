Cereal Club Reveals Art for NFT Collection, Acquires Cereal.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal Club officially revealed the art for its NFT collection on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at 5PM PST.

The collection can be found on OpenSea , the leading marketplace for Ethereum-based digital assets. Details regarding the attributes and rarity of each NFT are provided exclusively by Rarity Sniper .

Cereal Club's rarest NFT recently sold for over $16,000.

In addition, Cereal Club announced via their Twitter page that they acquired Cereal.com to facilitate the sales of its direct to consumer line of cereals coming later in the year. The project will launch exclusive, limited edition cereals in collaboration with other prominent NFT projects and athletes involved within the NFT space.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to execute on our vision for Cereal Club and deliver on every step in our roadmap" says Andy Treys, co-founder of the project. "Our vision is to become a leader in providing web3 experiences and both creating and partnering with major cereal distributors to maximize awareness."

The collection started minting on February 15th, 2022 and sold out shortly after. Earlier before the reveal, the team held a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces to answer questions and hang out with fans of the project.

Cereal Club is a community on a mission to empower web3 across the entire NFT ecosystem. Its art collection consists of 10,000 unique cereal bowls, each with their own flavors and attributes.

