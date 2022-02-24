Direxion Suspends Creations in RUSL

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the commencement of ground operations by Russia in Ukraine, various countries, including the United States, imposed sanctions on Russia, the market capitalizations of many Russian companies experienced significant declines and Russia closed its securities markets, effective after the close of trading on February 24, 2022. As a result, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (the "Fund") has suspended creations of its shares until further notice. During this time, the Fund may not meet its investment objective, may experience increased tracking error and may experience significant premium/discounts and bid-ask spreads.

The Fund will continue to accept redemption requests as described in the Fund's Statement of Additional Information, and investors will continue to be able to buy and sell Fund shares on the stock exchange. However, if demand for Fund shares exceed supply while creations are suspended, Fund shares may trade at a premium to their net asset value (i.e., at prices greater than net asset value).

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares RUSL 25490K273

