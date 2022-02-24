Dynamic City Capital Acquires a Florida AC Hotel by Marriott

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and developing premium-branded hotels, announced its acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach. The hotel is located on Alhambra Street, adjacent to Sebastian Street Beach.

"The Fort Lauderdale Beach AC Hotel is a beautiful hotel situated in an ideal location. In addition, this purchase aligns with our strategy of acquiring and developing high-quality, branded hotels in core markets. It is a perfect complement to our portfolio," said Joel Sybrowsky, DCC's co-managing partner.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach features spectacular vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. Just steps from Sebastian Beach and minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach, the hotel provides easy access to a variety of activities: watersports, eclectic shops, celebrated restaurants, and renowned entertainment. The ten-story hotel features 171 rooms, a resort-style pool with cabanas, dining services, a lounge, and spacious conference rooms for business meetings and private parties.

The acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach follows the company's announcement of the purchase of two Clearwater Beach, Florida, hotels at the end of 2021 and a San Francisco hotel last month. "As a company, we are excited to add this hotel to our portfolio, furthering our growth. We are thrilled with the assets we've acquired this year, thanks to a fantastic team and great partners," concluded Sybrowsky.

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the state of Utah in 1991, DCC has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

