InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Windshield/Glass Cleaning Tool (COH-107)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean a vehicle's exterior and interior glass surfaces," said an inventor, from Baldwinsville, N.Y., "so I invented the CAR WINDSHIELD/GLASS CLEANING TOOL. My design enables you to easily clean the glass without having to reach, stretch or strain and can be adapted to clean/dust all kinds of surfaces."

This patent pending invention provides an effective tool for cleaning glass surfaces with disposable paper towels and a cleaning solution. In doing so, it eliminates awkward stretching to reach areas of the window or glass. As a result, it reduces strain on the arms, neck and back and it can be used to clean vehicle windshield glass, windows, mirrors, screens, floor spills, counter tops, etc. The invention features a sleek and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, households, businesses, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

