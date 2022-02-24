National Teacher Survey: Teachers Pay Teachers (TPT) Spotlights Educators' Concerns and Recommendations for Combatting the Burnout Crisis

From student behaviors to staffing shortages, the State of Education 2022 Report by TPT analyzes survey data from thousands of teachers on why only 31% say they recommend the profession

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher Pay Teachers (TPT), the platform used by 85% of U.S. teachers to access millions of teacher-created learning resources, has released its February 2022 State of Education Report , which analyzes survey data from thousands of educators to understand their biggest concerns in teaching and recommended strategies to address the challenges posed by the pandemic. Expert insights from teachers focus on empowering leaders and the community-at-large with actions they can take to best support educators and students.

Topics explored in the report include the overall health of the teaching profession, school responses to the COVID Omicron variant, the need for social-emotional support, and the increasing issue of teacher shortages. Each topic is paired with actionable takeaways to mitigate burnout and create an environment where educators can thrive. The report's key findings include:

Teacher burnout is real

Only 31% of teachers say they would recommend the profession.

Only 52% of teachers say they feel valued as professionals.

Nearly half (48%) of teachers report they have considered a job-related change.

While 78% of teachers feel confident using digital tools to engage students, only 52% of teachers say they have the resources and support necessary to engage all students.

School Responses to COVID have evolved to prioritize in-person instruction

While responses to the Omicron surge have varied, U.S. school districts are generally trying to prioritize in-person instruction (to the extent possible) for the academic and emotional health of students.

Teachers engaged in a hybrid model were most likely to report being unsatisfied with their school's choice of instructional model (21%), compared with those teaching in-person (7%) or remotely (4%).

Top recommended strategies for teaching during a crisis include the use of: Instructional practices to personalize learning (45%); Social-emotional learning (SEL) to support the whole child (15%); and Routines to create a sense of normalcy (15%).

Pandemic hardships fuel a need for more student behavior supports

Many students are struggling with anxiety; some are unable to maintain routines, and even lagging behind in the development of their social and communication skills. 68% of teachers surveyed say their students' behaviors in class are slightly worse (37%) or much worse (31%) this school year.

Top recommendations for helping support students include: More support for SEL (30%); Greater family engagement (29%); and Fewer interrupted learning days (16%).

Staffing shortages are taking a real toll on schools

62% of teachers report their school is experiencing a teacher shortage this year. In addition to contract teachers, support staff and substitute teachers are also in short supply, profoundly affecting schools' abilities to provide services to students and families.

Among teachers who reported there is a teacher shortage in their school, the primary reasons stated are: Increased demands on teachers (43%); Other pandemic related reasons (18%); and Insufficient pay (17%).

"Teachers and administrators are working heroically in very challenging circumstances," said Michelle Cummings, Vice President of Content at Teachers Pay Teachers. "It takes a village to respond to this crisis. It's time we listen to the collective wisdom of educators and provide the support they need to retain talent in the profession and to recruit the next generation of teachers."

TPT's user community of more than 7 million educators gives the company unparalleled insight into the needs of teachers. The State of Education February 2022 Report by TPT can be downloaded here .

