Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its fourth quarter for the period ending December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter revenue grew to $649.0 million compared to $573.5 million in the prior year period.

Net income grew to $102.3 million compared to $76.0 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $212.5 million compared to $210.4 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled $1,117.1 million as of December 31 st, 2021 with $600 million in additional borrowing capacity pursuant to our Revolving Credit Facility, resulting in more than $1.7 billion of available liquidity.

2021 Financial Highlights:

2021 revenue grew to $2,583.0 million compared to $2,371.5 million in the prior year.

Net income grew to $308.5 million compared to $92.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew as well to $982.7 million compared to $941.6 million in the prior year.

Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer stated: "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the ongoing strength of Playtika and the growth potential of the business. In 2021, we extended our leadership in mobile gaming and expanded our vision to reach beyond games into gamifiable apps with the acquisition of Redecor as the world of games, lifestyle and entertainment converge. In addition, we significantly enhanced our proprietary technological edge including our Boost platform, which continues to be a differentiator for the company. We are excited by the opportunities that Playtika can achieve, and I want to thank our employees for their tireless work and dedication in making this possible."

Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our results exceeded our latest guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the year and January started the year strong. Fourth quarter revenue growth accelerated to 13% year-over-year, driven by sustained execution across our portfolio with our casual games now comprising over 50% of revenue. This was achieved with year-over-year eCPI growth of only 5.8% which demonstrates the strength of our proprietary user acquisition technology helping to continue to support strong margins."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Casual portfolio grew revenue 31.5% year-over-year, comprising 51.8% of total revenue

Average Daily Payer Conversion increased to 3.0%, up from 2.6% in Q4'20

Direct to Consumer platforms grew to 21.7% of overall revenues in Q4'21, compared with 15.5% in Q4'20

World Series of Poker experienced success in the fourth quarter, growing 7.7% year-over-year, and 7.3% quarter-over-quarter

Core franchise game Bingo Blitz grew 17.7% year-over-year and Caesars Casino celebrated 10-years since release with 7.1% year-over-year growth

More recent titles demonstrate growth potential as Solitaire Grand Harvest grew revenue 60.1% year-over-year and June's Journey grew 36% year-over-year

January Operational Highlights Update

Revenue grew 9.2% year-over-year and 7.2% month-over-month

Average DPU grew 12.8% year-over-year and 4.0% month-over-month

Average Daily Payer Conversion increased to 3.2%, up from 2.8% in January 2021

Company To Pursue Strategic Alternatives

Playtika separately announced today that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate the Company's potential strategic alternatives to maximize value for stockholders. As part of the process, the Board intends to consider a full range of strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company or other possible transactions.

Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in millions of dollars, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 649.0

$ 573.5

$ 2,583.0

$ 2,371.5 Total cost and expenses $ 537.0

$ 431.2

$ 2,020.8

$ 1,984.3 Operating income $ 112.0

$ 142.3

$ 562.2

$ 387.2 Net income $ 102.3

$ 76.0

$ 308.5

$ 92.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 212.5

$ 210.4

$ 982.7

$ 941.6 Net income margin 15.8%

13.3%

11.9%

3.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7%

36.7%

38.0%

39.7%















Non-financial performance metrics













Average DAUs 10.3

10.5

10.4

11.2 Average DPUs (in thousands) 311

272

300

285 Average Daily Payer Conversion 3.0%

2.6%

2.9%

2.6% ARPDAU $ 0.68

$ 0.59

$ 0.68

$ 0.58 Average MAUs 33.0

31.2

34.0

34.2

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except for per share data)



December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,017.0

$ 520.1 Short-term bank deposits 100.1

— Restricted cash 2.0

3.5 Accounts receivable 143.7

129.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72.9

101.6 Total current assets 1,335.7

754.5 Property and equipment, net 103.3

98.5 Operating lease right of use assets 89.4

73.4 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 417.3

327.7 Goodwill 788.1

484.8 Deferred tax assets, net 38.3

28.5 Investment in unconsolidated entities 17.8

1.5 Other non-current assets 13.4

7.3 Total assets $ 2,803.3

$ 1,776.2







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 12.2

$ 104.6 Accounts payable 45.7

34.6 Operating lease liabilities, current 17.2

16.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 494.6

484.8 Total current liabilities 569.7

640.4 Long-term debt 2,422.9

2,209.8 Contingent consideration 28.7

— Employee related benefits and other long term liabilities 23.7

16.1 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 82.3

67.0 Deferred tax liabilities, net 53.7

86.4 Total liabilities 3,181.0

3,019.7 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity (deficit)





Common stock of US $0.01 par value: 1,600.0 shares authorized and 411.1 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 400.0 shares authorized and 391.1 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 4.1

3.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,032.9

462.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3.2

16.7 Accumulated deficit (1,417.9)

(1,726.4) Total stockholders' deficit (377.7)

(1,243.5) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 2,803.3

$ 1,776.2

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In millions, except for per share data)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 649.0

$ 573.5

$ 2,583.0

$ 2,371.5 Costs and expenses













Cost of revenue 182.9

173.5

729.0

712.2 Research and development expenses 118.2

76.8

386.7

268.9 Sales and marketing expenses 154.0

134.2

581.7

502.0 General and administrative expenses 81.9

46.7

323.4

501.2 Total costs and expenses 537.0

431.2

2,020.8

1,984.3 Income from operations 112.0

142.3

562.2

387.2 Interest expense and other, net 29.2

43.7

153.8

192.8 Income before income taxes 82.8

98.6

408.4

194.4 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (19.5)

22.6

99.9

102.3 Net income 102.3

76.0

308.5

92.1 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation (5.9)

10.7

(18.6)

19.6 Change in fair value of derivatives 6.0

—

5.1

— Total other comprehensive income (loss) 0.1

10.7

(13.5)

19.6 Comprehensive income $ 102.4

$ 86.7

$ 295.0

$ 111.7















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.25

$ 0.19

$ 0.75

$ 0.24 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.19

$ 0.75

$ 0.24 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 409.6

391.1

408.9

384.7 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 411.6

392.0

411.0

384.7

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)



Year ended December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities $ 551.7

$ 517.7 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (47.4)

(54.1) Capitalization of internal use software costs (33.1)

(33.3) Purchase of intangible assets (19.1)

(10.7) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (394.1)

— Short-term bank deposits (100.0)

— Purchase of long-term investments (17.8)

— Other investing activities 2.1

— Net cash used in investing activities (609.4)

(98.1) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from bank borrowings 887.7

— Repayments on bank borrowings (965.3)

— Proceeds from issuance of unsecured notes, net 178.9

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 470.4

(2.4) Payment of debt issuance costs (12.0)

— Borrowings under revolving credit facility —

250.0 Repayment of term loan and revolving credit facility —

(408.3) Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments —

(15.7) Net cash out flow for business acquisitions and other —

(4.9)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 559.7

(181.3) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6.6)

13.3 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 495.4

251.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 523.6

272.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,019.0

$ 523.6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance, nor as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) legal settlements, (vii) contingent consideration, (viii) acquisition and related expenses, (ix) long-term compensation plan, (x) M&A related retention payments, and (xi) certain other items. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

We supplementally present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because they are key operating measures used by our management to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for items that we believe do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of our business, such as certain noncash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to our operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against other peer companies using similar measures. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in conjunction with our results according to GAAP because we believe they provide investors and analysts a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as calculated herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry and are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, (In millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 102.3

$ 76.0

$ 308.5

$ 92.1 Provision for income taxes (19.5)

22.6

99.9

102.3 Interest expense and other, net 29.2

43.7

153.8

192.8 Depreciation and amortization 42.5

34.2

145.5

119.2 EBITDA 154.5

176.5

707.7

506.4 Stock-based compensation(1) 27.6

11.2

100.4

276.0 Acquisition and related expenses(2) (6.5)

1.4

36.7

31.4 Legal settlement(3) —

—

—

37.6 Long-term cash compensation(4) 24.2

16.3

112.7

67.6 M&A related retention payments(5) 12.2

1.0

21.3

15.1 Other items(6) 0.5

4.0

3.9

7.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 212.5

$ 210.4

$ 982.7

$ 941.6 Net income margin 15.8%

13.3%

11.9%

3.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7%

36.7%

38.0%

39.7%





























































(1) Reflects, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to certain of our employees. (2) Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily relate to bonus expenses paid as a result of the successful initial public offering of the Company's stock in January 2021. Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2021 also include adjustments to contingent consideration payable recorded after the acquisition date. Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 includes third-party fees for actual or planned acquisitions, including related legal, consulting and other expenditures. (3) Reflects legal settlement expense of $37.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. (4) Includes expenses recognized for grants of annual cash awards to employees pursuant to our Retention Plans, which awards are incremental to salary and bonus payments, and which plans expire in 2024. (5) Includes retention awards to key individuals associated with acquired companies as an incentive to retain those individuals on a long-term basis. (6) Amounts for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include business optimization expenses.

