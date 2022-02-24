St. Peter's Health Partners and aptihealth Enter Into Agreement Aimed at Addressing Growing Behavioral Health Needs for Colleagues and Community <span class="legendSpanClass">aptihealth will provide virtual behavioral health services to SPHP's 11,000 Colleagues and Patients</span>

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, a leading provider of virtual-first behavioral healthcare, today announced a relationship with St. Peter's Health Partners (SPHP), the Capital Region's most comprehensive not-for-profit integrated healthcare network. This new relationship ensures SPHP's 11,000 colleagues and more than 1 million residents of the greater Capital Region will have fast, easy access to confidential, goal-oriented mental healthcare at a time when the community needs it most.

"aptihealth puts the patient at the center of everything we do. Our platform makes it easy for people to access care at any time, connecting them to a care team with innovative digital tools that allow them to deliver precise, personalized care in a timely and efficient manner," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "As our healthcare system reels and adjusts to the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases, we recognize that not only are our communities feeling the stress of our changing world, but the nurses, doctors, and staff on the ground are also in need of care. That's why we are working with St. Peter's to ensure every patient and employee understands that support is available at their fingertips."

The aptihealth platform provides seamless behavioral healthcare access for patients at any point-of-care, including referrals from the patient's physician, upon discharge from the emergency department or inpatient unit, and through online self sign-up. Upon referral, patients and employees get a dedicated care team and start care within days. aptihealth's integrated and tech-driven approach to care has shown to decrease symptom severity by up to 50 percent or more, resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced costs.

"The last two years have seen our colleagues on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic facing countless professional, personal, and psychological challenges," said Dr. Steven Hanks, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer for St. Peter's Health Partners. "Taking care of these healthcare providers who are taking care of the community is crucial, so this relationship with aptihealth comes at a perfect time. This program provides our colleagues with a necessary, easily accessible resource to address their psychological and emotional well-being during these extremely difficult times."

The relationship also gives SPHP providers the tools to refer their patients to more timely mental health services. Patients in need of behavioral healthcare are connected to aptihealth and asked to complete a comprehensive online self-assessment. They are then matched with a licensed therapist and psychiatric prescriber (if needed) who specialize in their areas of need.

Together, these providers develop a personalized, goal-oriented care plan. The care provided includes teletherapy, medication management, and unlimited messaging with a therapist between sessions. The aptihealth platform enables progress tracking and the dedicated care team, including the patient's primary care doctor, therapist, prescriber, and care manager, remain connected throughout treatment.

Headquartered in Boston, aptihealth launched in 2018 and has grown significantly with more than 150 employees, and 28 partnerships with health plans, health systems, and physician practice customers.

About aptihealth

aptihealth is the first tech-driven behavioral health provider built to transform higher acuity care. Its platform provides population-precise programs that connect medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth's digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent, and comprehensive care that helps patients get better faster. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

About St. Peters Health Partners

With nearly 11,000 employees in more than 170 locations, St. Peter's Health Partners is one of the Capital Region's largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit integrated health care networks, and provides high-quality, compassionate, and sophisticated care to thousands of people every day. St. Peter's Health Partners is a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest Catholic health systems. For more information, please visit www.SPHP.com.

