The American Turkish Society Announces its Tenth Class of "Young Society Leaders"- YSLs

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society is pleased to announce the tenth class of "Young Society Leaders," a group of 13 accomplished professionals with a demonstrated record of leadership ability and commitment to serve the U.S.-Turkish community at large.

"Congratulations to our newest class of Young Society Leaders! We have no doubt that this year's class is more than dedicated to help further the mission of The American Turkish Society and are excited to collaborate on projects that will move the needle on matters related to the American-Turkish cause" said co-chairs of The American Turkish Society, Michael M. Roberts and Suzan Sabanci Dincer. This year's new Young Society Leaders are:

1. Sine Akten MD - Assistant Professor of Medicine, Co-founder of Re-Xfunctional LLC

2. Irem Aktug Lundell - Technical Project Manager at Meta

3. Melis Aydogan – Founder of Ruya Coffee

4. Berfu Aygenc - Lecturer, New York University

5. Aslihan Denizkurdu - COO / Head of Governance – Risk Management

6. Melis Dural - Founder & CEO of EKOS.AI

7. Arzu Esendemir - CEO & CO-FOUNDER, Flatbread Grill® and Thumb Bread®

8. Gonca Esendemir - CEO & CO-FOUNDER, Flatbread Grill® and Thumb Bread®

9. Tekin Girgin - Writer, Director and Artist

10. Asli Ozelli – Executive Director at AmCham

11. Cansu Ozgul - Founder of ContempCo

12. Izzet Pinto – Founder &CEO of Global Agency

13. Selim Tezcan – COO of Ekolog Transport and Logistic Facilities LLC

The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States. The Society convenes leaders in government, business, and civil society to discuss and advance U.S.-Turkish relations; fosters understanding and cooperation between the two countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, and networking; informs the American public about Turkey's current affairs, economy, history, and society; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Founded in 1949 by a group of visionaries, The American Turkish Society is the oldest American institution dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey in order to achieve common goals of peace and prosperity. The American Turkish Society is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, registered in New York State. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

View original content:

SOURCE The American Turkish Society