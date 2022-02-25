Call for Entries: Teen Contest Underway at Burke & Herbert Bank

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank is accepting submissions for its 2022 Lights, Camera, Save! video contest until March 31. Teens, 13-18 years old, can win cash prizes, including a top prize of $5,000 by creating a 30-second video promoting wise money management.

The contest, organized by the ABA Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

Burke & Herbert Bank will host the regional round and select a winner to compete on the national level for one of three top prizes: $5,000, $3,000 or $1,000. National contestants will face off in the first round of national judging on ABA's Instagram page which will determine which videos advance to the next round of national judging. Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding the top three regional winners with $350, $100, and $50, respectively, as well as awarding a $50 gift card to each of their sponsoring teachers.

"Lights, Camera, Save! provides a great opportunity for students to use their creativity and learn about using money wisely," said Terry Cole, Executive Vice President at Burke & Herbert Bank. "The teens who participate in the video contest as well as all those who see their work learn valuable lessons about establishing sound financial habits. And, of course, those who participate also have an opportunity to earn some great rewards."

To participate, teens must submit a completed entry form along with a link to their original video by March 31. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules. For full rules and entry form, visit burkeandherbertbank.com.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches in Northern Virginia and greater Fredericksburg.

