InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Access Control System (IPL-835)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After being a police officer for 34 years and moving into the robbery branch, I thought there should be a way to prevent masked robbery suspects from entering a premise or to simply screen other individuals wearing surgical masks, so I invented the FACE FINDER," said an inventor, from Plainfield, Ind. "My design denies access for individuals with hidden or obscured facial image attempts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved access control system for various commercial building applications. In doing so, it would deny premises access to any persons intentionally hiding their faces. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design and it is ideal for businesses and other commercial buildings.

