Vexus Fiber Announces Plans to Build New Fiber Optic Broadband Network for the Alexandria / Pineville, LA Area

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico announced it is bringing its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to the cities of Alexandria and Pineville. Vexus Fiber will fully fund the network providing residents and businesses with symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

"Residents of Alexandria and Pineville now have a new choice for internet provider and will enjoy future-proof multi-gigabit speeds," said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. "Demands on bandwidth are high in homes today. Activities such as working from home, online learning and multiple video streams mean residents need a network that delivers lightning-fast upload and download speeds. Vexus plans to bring both multi-gigabit speeds and great local customer service to the region."

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction later this year and connect nearly 25,000 homes and businesses to its 100% fiber network. Completion of the network in the region is estimated to take about 36 months.

"A city's high-speed broadband infrastructure will be as important in this century as roads and bridges were in the last century," said Mayor Jeffrey Hall of Alexandria. "We are excited our residents will have increased options for access to high-speed broadband in our community."

"We welcome the addition of Vexus Fiber into Central Louisiana," said Mayor Clarence Fields of Pineville. "One thing I have learned about the telecommunications industry is that it is constantly changing, and Vexus seems to be the kind of company that has the personnel and the desire to meet those ever-changing demands. Vexus caters to more mid-sized cities like Pineville, and that's why I see their business model being very successful."

"Fiber optic gigabit speed internet is a critical part of a city's infrastructure going forward. We are pleased to partner with Vexus Fiber to bring this vital service to the citizens of the Louisiana Central region," said Larkin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Louisiana Central, the regional economic development organization. "This new service, plus the capital investment and permanent jobs that go with it, will be an economic boost for our region. Investments like this further advance the region and state in making broadband for everyone a reality. Reliable high-speed internet availability is beneficial for quality businesses, education, healthcare, communications, and much, much more."

This expansion is financed through existing Vexus Fiber investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity as part of their ongoing commitment to Vexus' growth and the communities they serve. "Vexus Fiber continues to demonstrate there is extensive demand for a new alternative broadband provider as evidenced by its accelerating 25% organic growth rate," said Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital. "With Vexus, residents can now enjoy high-tech internet with the same reliability and speed enjoyed by those in large metro areas."

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville areas in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tyler, the Rio Grande Valley and San Angelo, Texas; and Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest and receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local management, sales, and technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services, and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

Vexus Fiber Contact: Kyle Alcorn 573-481-2732 Pamlico Contact: Stuart Christhilf 704-404-7150 Oak Hill Contact: Dawn Dover 917-349-5621

For inquiries email: media@vexusfiber.com

Left to Right: Rich Dupree, Pineville Chief of Staff; Jim Gleason, Vexus CEO; Jeff Hall, Alexandria Mayor; (PRNewswire)

Left to Right: Jim Clinton, Louisiana Central Executive Director; Jim Gleason, Vexus CEO; Larkin Simpson, Louisiana Central Executive Vice President (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vexus Fiber