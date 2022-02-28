BullPerks and GamesPad will support the Unchain Fund and other charity projects created by blockchain activists to collect donations for innocent civilians exposed to danger during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

BullPerks and GamesPad Support The Peaceful Resolution Of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict (PRNewswire)

Teams behind BullPerks and GamesPad emphasize the apolitical position in this situation, as companies bring together talents from different corners of the world, including Ukraine and Russia. However, they are also concerned that many Ukrainians, including their team members, will be forced to leave their homeland in search of refuge in other countries in these times of uncertainty.

For the sake of global peace, BullPerks and GamesPad will support the Unchain Fund and other charity projects created by blockchain activists to collect cryptocurrency donations for civilians exposed to danger during the events in Ukraine. Also, companies encourage the community to raise funds for Ukrainian hospitals , humanitarian aid , and childcare .

"Now our goal is to break the chain of war and scatter its links far away from each other. So that they could never meet again. Our main fundraising tool is NFT. You can buy any of the artworks below or make a simple donation. Important! We don't raise money for weapons. We raise money for medicine, evacuation and repair needs, food, and clothes. Our priority is to help civilians." - Unchain.

"I was born and raised in Kyiv, the capital of one of the biggest European countries. It's heartbreaking to see what is happening. Many Ukrainians might have to relocate to protect their lives. Among them are top blockchain developers, project managers, designers, scientists, young and ambitious people with families as well as elderly people." - commented Constantin Kogan, BullPerks and GamesPad Co-Founder.

Supporting charity organizations, GamesPad and BullPerks intend to unleash the power of blockchain and crypto to help peaceful people in these challenging times. The blockchain industry is fast-developing, and every country brings its invaluable contribution to this evolution. Many talented Ukraine-born people have already made an immense input, including Valery Vavilov (Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Bitfury Group), Anatoly Yakovenko (Co-Founder of Solana and LinkedIn), Illia Polosukhin (Co-founder of NEAR Protocol), Stan Kladko (Co-Founder & CTO of Skale Network) and many others.

About BullPerks and GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that incubates the most impactful crypto gaming projects. It is backed by industry experts from BullPerks , a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Both companies aim to help the best crypto projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

