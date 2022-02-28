CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind New Oriental Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 24, 2018 and July 22, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in New Oriental, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24058&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against New Oriental includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

DEADLINE: April 5, 2022

Aggrieved New Oriental investors only have until April 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

