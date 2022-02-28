Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Aravind Subramanian, Ph.D., as Head of Digital & Technology Platforms

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced the appointment of Aravind Subramanian, Ph.D., as Head of Digital & Technology Platforms.

"With extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in the scientific, digital, and technology space, Aravind is an excellent addition to our expanding global team," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "He will play a crucial role as we evolve our company's data and digital strategy and advance our ersa i platform for future success."

Prior to joining Dewpoint, Dr. Subramanian held roles of increasing responsibility at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard, most recently as Director, Computational R&D. His past research at the Broad Institute focused on technologies for generating large-scale transcriptional datasets and their computational analysis. Over the past decade, Dr. Subramanian's team generated several large perturbational datasets by treating cultured human cells with small-molecule and other biological agents. These data, coupled with powerful pattern recognition algorithms, were made available in a popular public resource called the Connectivity Map and are routinely used by drug-hunters to understand mechanism of action of small-molecule drugs, functionally annotate genetic variants of disease genes, and inform clinical trials.

"I am fascinated by the novel view of biology championed by Dewpoint," said Dr. Subramanian. "I see the potential to apply state-of-the-art machine learning approaches to extract hidden biological insights from condensates. I look forward to working together with scientists at Dewpoint in turning these powerful assays, data, and algorithms into meaningful therapeutics.''

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

ersa i is Dewpoint Therapeutics' AI and digital platform that contains a unique, proprietary knowledge graph of condensate bioinformatic data and images.

