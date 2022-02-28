EfficiencyOne Streamlines Customer Services Programs to Build out Energy Conservation, Low-Carbon Solutions

Not-for-Profit Organization Leverages energyOrbit Offerings to Simplify Delivery to Nova Scotia Customers

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EfficiencyOne, an independent, not-for-profit organization based in Nova Scotia, Canada, has streamlined its energy savings program to provide greater benefits to Canadian residents and businesses. The organization is leveraging systems from energyOrbit, the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations.

EfficiencyOne is known for providing cost-effective energy conservation and low-carbon services to hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses, municipalities and large industrial customers. Over the last 10 years, EfficiencyOne has contributed over 25 percent of Nova Scotia's overall emissions reductions and generated more than $1.4 billion in energy savings. The organization is recognized as a leader in Canada for its high energy savings and inclusive programming for low-income homeowners, renters and Indigenous communities.

"As a rapidly growing organization, we found that existing tools and systems didn't reflect the complexity and maturity of our operations," said David Thomson, director of human resources and infrastructure, EfficiencyOne. "We needed to ensure our infrastructure matched the fast-growing needs for our business to more efficiently and quickly deliver services."

The organization was looking for a program administration and reporting system that could keep pace with its growing portfolio of services, while allowing EfficiencyOne to standardize and streamline project applications and tracking, and improve its customer service processes.

To address its business challenges, EfficiencyOne has partnered with energyOrbit to devise and implement its Customer Information System (CIS) for program administration and customer relationship management (CRM). Programs and customer interactions are housed within one solution to minimize manual elements, while integrating EfficiencyOne's programs from rebate application submissions and fulfillment to tracking progress. The resulting reports helped enhance current programs and inform new program opportunities.

"We understood EfficiencyOne's unique needs and experience with energy conservation program administration," said Karen Heater, director of sales, energyOrbit. "Their Customer Information System has enabled the organization to standardize and streamline program administration activities and improve customer service processes. Including all elements into one solution has meant that EfficiencyOne can realize a higher level of operational efficiency to benefit customers."

Customers now can more quickly and easily submit rebate applications and see quick processing of submissions. EfficiencyOne can better track and view reports for its programs. Less time spent on manual implementation has meant more time to devote to how to improve customer services as well as offer new services to meet their growing needs.

Improved operational efficiency has helped EfficiencyOne address regulatory and compliance requirements. Most importantly, improved customer response times and more effective and fewer touch points to access information and status updates have resulted in positive customer feedback and engagement.

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2009 and based in Petaluma, California, energyOrbit is the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities, program administrators, and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly.

As of 2019, energyOrbit has helped utilities and third-party implementers manage more than 24 TWh of electricity savings. Additionally, 11 GW of peak demand has been reduced by efficiency measures tracked by energyOrbit. More than $3.7 billion in incentives have been managed and prepared for payment. For details, visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow on Twitter ( @energyOrbit ) and on LinkedIn .

