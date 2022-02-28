Garden of Life Introduces New Beet Supplements That Promote Anti-Aging, Liver Function, Heart Health

New survey reveals nearly half of Americans haven't eaten a beet in the last year, largely due to a dislike for the taste or texture, missing out on key health benefits

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, the carbon-neutral leader in science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients, is introducing new beet supplements to its collection to promote anti-aging, liver function and heart health.†

The new supplements aim to fill a hole in many Americans' diets, as new research from Garden of Life reveals 47 percent of U.S. adults haven't eaten a beet in the last year, and that's due largely to not liking the taste or texture of beets. The new supplements are designed to taste great yet still provide an easy way to reap the full benefits of beets.

The Benefits of Beets

Beets are known to help the body deliver oxygen and carry nutrients to the cells more efficiently and studies show athletes who drink beetroot juice have been able to improve their performance. But beets have several other lesser-known benefits, including having been clinically studied and used to improve energy and stamina, support healthy aging, promote detoxification, support heart and lung health, and lower blood pressure.

However, only 30 percent of Americans have eaten beets in the last month, with 43 percent of Americans who avoid beets citing they don't like the taste or texture and 21 percent unsure of how to prepare beets. And according to the research, nearly all Americans can't correctly identify the health benefits they miss out on by not including beets in their diet.

"Garden of Life's mission has always been to empower extraordinary health and it was clear to us that not enough people were tapping into the extraordinary health benefits of beets," said Brian Ray, President of Garden of Life. "These new beet supplements are full of wholesome, organic ingredients that most Americans are missing out on every day and they're available in formats that make getting in your daily dose of beets even easier."

Introducing: Beet Supplements

Garden of Life now offers four beet-based supplements at digital and in-person retailers across the country. Each supplement is made using clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients.

Beets Detox with Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Powder

Many people don't enjoy eating beetroot or drinking beetroot juice, but that doesn't mean they should be swayed from accessing the detoxifying nutrients beetroot provides. This delicious beets detox drink powder was designed with key ingredients that support the body's natural detoxifying system, which helps the body maintain a healthy weight and liver function.† With all-organic and non-GMO ingredients, this powder also includes apple cider vinegar, black currants imported from New Zealand, acerola fruit juice, ginger, lemon juice, tart cherry and lemon peel extract.

Beets Beauty Powder

Who doesn't want to sip on something that promotes more radiant skin, healthy hair and stronger nails?† This delicious blackberry-melon-flavored drink powder is loaded with key ingredients such as clinically studied organic French melon, black currant and acerola cherry, which promote healthy hair, skin and nails, as well as support the body's resistance to sun-related aging. † The powder is also rich in nitrates that help improve the body's blood flow, which in turn can help promote collagen production. †

Beets Gummies

For the majority of Americans who aren't keen on taking a bite out of a beet, these beets gummies – nicknamed "fruit salad in a bottle" – are the solution. Made with organic tart cherries, black currants, beets and plant-based vitamin D3, these gummies are a great option for post-workout supplements. They're most effective in preventing muscle soreness, promoting heart health and energy production and reducing stress levels. †

Beets Gummies Beauty

These delicious beets beauty gummies, which taste just like raspberries, are packed with antioxidants that promote healthy and youthful-looking skin. With additional ingredients like organic bamboo silica, non-GMO biotin and organic acerola cherry vitamin C, the Beets Gummies Beauty supplements are designed to help give anyone's hair, skin and nails a healthy boost. †

Also Introducing: Dr. Formulated Magnesium Gummies

Alongside the new beet supplements, Garden of Life is also introducing new magnesium supplements to its product lineup.

Research has shown that when the body is under stress, magnesium helps prevent high blood pressure, headaches, muscle cramps and other stress-related symptoms. And because it's estimated that 75 percent of the population is magnesium deficient, the Garden of Life team worked collaboratively with David Perlmutter, M.D. – the doctor behind "Dr. Formulated" products – to create magnesium supplements for the entire family. These gummies, which contain 400 mg of magnesium in four gummies, help promote better sleep as well as bone, muscle, digestive and heart support.†

To learn more, visit www.gardenoflife.com .

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The Garden of Life Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults ages 18 and over between Jan. 26-30, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to accurately represent the U.S. adult population 18 years and older.

