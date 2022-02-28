GenZ EV Solutions Enters the U.S. EV Battery-buffered, Ultra-fast Charger Market

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenZ EV Solutions ("GenZ"), announced that it has entered the U.S. market with a cutting-edge, battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charger and a suite of premium services for businesses transitioning into eMobility. The company is focused on integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of electrified transport. By 2030, approximately 50 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. are targeted to be EVs; demand for fast-charging stations is expected to increase exponentially.

The company named as CEO, José Valls, former Chairman of Nissan North America and of Nissan Latin America.

GenZ EV Solutions and Germany´s ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) ("ADS-TEC"), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, signed an agreement appointing GenZ as its distributor for the massive automotive vertical throughout the Americas. In 2021, ADS-TEC Energy was recognized as a top innovator by The German Association for Consumer Studies (DtGV), based on the company's extensive portfolio of patents associated with advancing climate change protection. ADS-TEC Energy´s battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320kW) on existing power-limited grids without additional infrastructure.

The GenZ system, along with its technical specifications, will be presented during the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas taking place March 11-13, 2022. Auto dealers, estimated at 18,000 facilities in the U.S., are at the forefront of the EV charger infrastructure overhaul taking place in the U.S, considering the proliferation of EVs at showrooms.

GenZ EV Solutions designated Charge Enterprises (OTC PINK: CRGE), ("Charge"), through one of its operating affiliates, Charge Infrastructure, as its preferred infrastructure provider. Charge will offer end-to-end services for EV charging ecosystems, including project management, design and engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance and service. GenZ and Charge will service dealerships, dealer groups, commercial fleet, and automotive OEM's as well as retail, big-box chains, real estate conglomerates and the public sector. Mark LaNeve is president of Charge and, as former vice president of sales and marketing for both Ford Motor Company and General Motors, brings vast automotive OEM leadership experience. The Charge and GenZ leadership teams collectively boast more than two centuries of automotive experience and will target the most demanding, EV-intensive industries.

"While the demand for ultra-fast EV charging spans across all industries and sectors of society, the auto industry — specifically dealers — are at the vanguard of our transition into eMobility. I look forward to working with the Charge team to deliver world-class solutions to this pioneering industry and across many more," said José Valls. He added, "It will also be exciting to collaborate with ADS-TEC in delivering such impactful innovation to markets across the Americas."

"GenZ EV Solutions understands that a successful project entails more than cutting-edge hardware. There's great opportunity in intelligent installation, servicing and long-term revenue-driving opportunities to consider as well. We are excited to partner with GenZ in designing high-impact, smart investment opportunities for auto dealers and beyond," said Mark LaNeve, president of Charge Enterprises.

"We are pleased to partner with GenZ EV Solutions in the Americas. Our commitment to technical innovation, coupled with our partner ́s deep experience in the fast-evolving auto industry is a powerful combination," said Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder, ADS-TEC Energy. He added, "We look forward to collaborating with GenZ in the great expansion of the American charging infrastructure."

Among challenges faced when companies enter charging station projects are up-front costs and significant capital investments. GenZ EV Solutions offers unique operating and financing models, including up to 100 percent financing for qualified clients via preferred partner Mitsubishi Capital.

GenZ EV Solutions co-founder and environmental philanthropist Cristian Stenstrom said, "GenZ EV Solutions was inspired by the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass-adoption of EVs. They influence current GenX and Boomer purchase patterns and are teaching us that capital invested without a higher purpose is wasteful." Stenstrom added, "Our team shares that vision and, beyond helping businesses navigate electrification, three percent of profits will be invested into reforestation efforts in the U.S. More on that later this year."

GenZ EV Solutions co-founder John Candillier commented, "By 2030, about 50 percent of vehicles in the U.S. are targeted to be EVs. This milestone reflects the massive size of the opportunity for everyone in the eMobility ecosystem. And while ´green´ capital from the public sector and corporations is significant, it's the small to mid-size companies, like auto dealers, who will build the backbone of America´s EV charging infrastructure deep into local communities."

About GenZ EV Solutions

GenZ EV Solutions, a private firm based in Miami, was founded by a team of entrepreneurs at the crossroads of sustainability, technology and finance. Inspired by Gen Z, the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass-adoption of EVs, its mandate is to deliver Intelligent Fast-charging Solutions to Power the Future of eMobility.

The company is focused on integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of electrification. World-class hardware by ADS-TEC Energy is coupled with a full suite of premium, custom services, including up to 100 percent financing via Mitsubishi Capital. We also ally with Charge Enterprises to offer a complete platform of services spanning engineering, installation and after sales revenue-driving solutions across industries.

Like its namesake generation, the team behind GenZ is deeply committed to technology and the environment. Three percent of profits will be invested into reforestation efforts in the U.S. to be announced late 2022.

GenZ EV Solutions is a GenZ Holdings Company, also owner of Keyfetch, the technology and automotive warranty company. To learn more about GenZ EV Solutions go to, genz.com.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly-listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

