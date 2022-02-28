Lowe's Reimagines DIY Learning and Experiences with Launch of DIY-U by Lowe's

Integrated new shoppable DIY learning platform reaches new generation of homeowners and their families with entertaining in-store workshops, livestream experiences and online DIY community

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners continue to invest in home improvement, and with millennials driving homeownership rates at 37%*, there's a new generation of DIYers seeking a transformation in how-to learning and experiences.** To engage this new wave of home improvers, Lowe's today unveiled DIY-U by Lowe's – an innovative new DIY ecosystem that brings live, on-demand and home improvement skill-building into a modern and personalized era.

Inspired by the digital instructor community boom and rise in immersive at-home learning, DIY-U by Lowe's is a one-stop-shop for how-to project workshops from one of the most trusted home improvement brands. Starting Monday, Feb. 28, DIYers of all skill levels can register for all-new limited-seat monthly livestreams and relaunched in-store Lowe's kids and adult workshops at Lowes.com/DIYU.

Lowe's will offer three types of experiences that allow consumers to participate how and where they want each month: two livestreams for up to 1,000 registrants each, an in-person kids workshop helping children ages 5-12 learn DIY skills and techniques that instill confidence, and two adult in-person workshops in all stores nationwide. Each workshop will be hosted by Lowe's Red Vest store associates, who bring years of expertise and knowledge to every project. Lowe's new virtual workshop experiences will also allow customers to shop and add supplies to their cart in real-time and receive live answers to project questions from Lowe's Red Vest experts.

"As new generations and new customers embrace DIY, we recognize how valuable our Red Vest store associates can be in providing project "how to" help and expertise," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "With the launch of DIY-U by Lowe's, we are making sure that support and a DIY community is available where, when and how people most want it: in-store, live and interactive online, or online on-demand. We believe this is going to be the ultimate DIY resource that is informative, fun and motivational for everyone."

When designing the current schedule and format of DIY-U, Lowe's listened to consumer insights that found flexibility, topic relevance and expert connection were most important, especially among millennial consumers. Both workshop formats will open for registration the first of each month and feature relevant, seasonal-inspired themes, creating a natural tie to what customers are tackling around their own home throughout the year.

The initial March schedule, open for registration starting today, includes:

A Bathroom Refresh You Can Do Yourself (How to Install a Vanity)

Kids Workshop: Shoot the Moon (Build a Game to Compete for the Highest Score)

Make Your Home Office Work for You (How to Wallpaper a Room)

This step is the first of many upcoming DIY-U by Lowe's "releases," as Lowe's looks to become the social community for DIYers. With planned developments ranging from sharing virtual high fives with fellow workshop participants, to earning badges for project completion, Lowe's hopes to gamify DIY with a new level of peer support to create a space where homeowners and families can share their passions in a place that makes DIY fun, attainable and achievable.

For more information, DIY encouragement or to register for an upcoming DIY-U by Lowe's workshop, please visit Lowes.com/DIYU, and share your latest DIY-U-inspired home project using hashtag #LowesDIYU.

*Source: National Association of REALTORS®

**Source: Vonage Research

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

