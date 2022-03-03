Company Recognized for Innovation of the Year for Tackling Pandemic with Innovative Ways and Startup of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS

Infiot ZETO™ Wins Gold Globee® - Takes Home Two 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards Company Recognized for Innovation of the Year for Tackling Pandemic with Innovative Ways and Startup of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot announced today that The Globee® Cyber Security Excellence Awards has named Infiot ZETO™, a two-time winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® in two categories:

Company Innovation of the Year | Tackling Pandemic with Innovative Ways

Startup of the Year | Security Cloud/SaaS

These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

This recognition comes only weeks after the company was named one of the 2022 Futurium 40 , a list of the strongest private companies in key markets for cloud and communications infrastructure and a CRN 10 Hottest Networking Startup Companies . Infiot was recognized as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Networking .

"Infiot ZETO architecture extends Infiot's key capabilities across our entire portfolio: Infiot ZETO Client, Infiot Extensible edge, Infiot Cloud Services Fabric and Infiot Cellular Gateways, providing every remote user, device and site with simple, secure, high-performance access to multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments'' said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiot. "We are honored to be recognized in this year's Globee Awards for the value Infiot ZETO brings to our customers and partners everyday, and are thrilled to see such rapid growth and adoption."

Infiot ZETO powers the borderless enterprise and delivers secure, reliable access for every remote user, device and offices. Infiot ZETO is deployed in production with some of the world's largest organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and more, as well as leading managed service providers, providing high performance connectivity, security, and analytics for remote users, sites and high value IoT devices at scale.

About Infiot

Infiot ZETO delivers converged architecture for the borderless enterprise making the perimeter invisible. It enables secure, reliable access with zero trust security, optimization, edge-intelligence and AI driven operations for all remote users, devices, sites and cloud. Infiot is backed by world-class investors including Lightspeed Ventures, Neotribe Ventures and WestWave Capital. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

View original content:

SOURCE Infiot