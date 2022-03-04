Bruce Ellig's 4th Edition of 'The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation' Just Published The "Bible" of Executive Comp Updated for Today's Hiring Realities

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is critical that the stakeholders of executive pay, namely the designers, approvers, recipients, and shareholders understand the principles and legal requirements of appropriate executive pay components," states Bruce Ellig, author of the fourth edition of The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation.

This classic bestseller is the go-to guide to executive pay. Written by widely recognized compensation expert Bruce Ellig, it is filled with winning strategies and techniques for structuring appropriate executive pay plans.

The expanded and updated 4th edition of The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation addresses a wide range of readers and needs:

Consultants and in-house pay designers will find detailed examples (supplemented with over 400 charts and tables) to trigger their own creativity.

Boards of directors and their compensation committees will find useful definitions and descriptions of various pay plans and the conditions under which they would be appropriate.

Executives will also find the book valuable – not only to better understand their own compensation plans, but because it covers plans they may have only heard about, as well as many that have had not yet caught their attention.

Legislators, shareholders, and educators will also find the book to be an essential resource.

The book takes an in-depth look at each of the executive pay elements: salary, employee benefits, perquisites (executive benefits), and incentives (both short and long term). It distinguishes between current and deferred compensation (including statutory requirements). It examines the role of the board of directors and its compensation committee, along with the influence of major stakeholders (most notably the shareholder). It also takes an in-depth look at the various performance measurements of the income statement, the balance sheet, and the cash flow statement that are used in incentive plan payouts.

The book includes appendices of selected laws, Internal Revenue Code sections, IRS revenue rulings, SEC actions, accounting interpretations, U.S. Supreme Court decisions, selected books, history of CPI, DJIA, NASDAQ, S&P 500 Averages, and Social Security taxes, as well as a glossary with more than 2,000 definitions. The book also contains a chronological history of events impacting executive compensation over the years.

Among the book's endorsers are: Lisa Buckingham (formerly Lincoln Financial), Peter Chingos (Compensation Advisory Partners), Edward Lawler (USC), Debra Perry (mutual fund director), Jeffrey Sonnenfeld (Yale), and Johnny Taylor (SHRM).

The fourth edition reframes the picture of executive compensation for the modern age. As Yale's Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld states on the jacket cover: "This is the one-stop shopping resource for executive compensation."

About the Author:

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a BBA and MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Mr. Ellig is a renowned expert on executive compensation with over 50 years of experience. Before his retirement from Pfizer, Inc. he directed worldwide HR for the company, reporting directly to the Chairman and CEO, and served as secretary of the board's compensation committee. Mr. Ellig has since served on several other boards and their compensation committees, and remained a trusted consultant to some of the world's leading HR organizations and large corporations.

He is a recipient of numerous professional awards, and was inducted into the National Academy of Human Resources in 1993. Mr. Ellig has been widely quoted in business publications throughout the world and is the author of ten books and more than 100 articles. He is a frequent keynote speaker and has appeared on national radio and television programs, including The Today Show, BBC World, and MSNBC. Most recently, Mr. Ellig was featured in Forbes, Bloomberg Business Week, and Fortune.

