Global X Brings its ETF Model Portfolio Business to the European Market by Launching the Global X Innovation UCITS ETF Model Portfolio

LONDON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of The Global X Innovation UCITS ETF Model Portfolio. This ETF Model Portfolio, which will provide exposure to key themes driving global structural changes, is the latest addition to the firm's suite of model portfolios. These offerings, developed and maintained by Chief Investment Officer Jon Maier and his team, provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients.

The Global X Innovation UCITS ETF Model Portfolio is a growth-focused equity strategy. This ETF Model Portfolio provides exposure to key themes at the heart of the structural changes occurring across the global economy. This ETF Model Portfolio predominantly focuses on the Disruptive Technology and People & Demographics categories within the Global X thematic universe. Theme selection is based on areas of the economy that are being disrupted. The ETF Model Portfolio incorporates an equal weight and momentum component to weight the portfolio.

Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X ETFs, commented: "Our mission at Global X is to serve clients with unexplored and intelligent investment solutions, and our model portfolios are an extension of that passion. We're thrilled to bring our ETF Model Portfolio strategies to the European market with the launch of the Global X Innovation UCITS ETF Model Portfolio, allowing European advisors to capitalize on Global X's leadership and deep knowledge of the world of thematic investing."

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.iii

iSource: Global X, as of 25/2/22

iiSource: Mirae Asset, as of June 2021

iiiSource: Mirae Asset, as of 18/10/21

