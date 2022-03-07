BETFRED SPORTS LAUNCHES MOBILE APPS IN ARIZONA

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and Betfred Sports announce the availability of mobile sports betting in the state of Arizona after a soft launch in late January. The Betfred Sports-branded iOS and Android apps offer a seamless betting experience that allows the opportunity to wager on any device within the state.

Sports fans have access to dedicated pages for college and professional sporting events with real-time updates on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays, teasers and more. New customers looking to immediately get in the action will receive up to a $3,000 welcome bonus series upon signing up.

"Three months ago, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and Betfred Sports introduced sports betting kiosks at our beautiful desert gaming destination, and most recently opened a temporary full-service sportsbook," said Mary Ketterling, general manager. "Adding mobile apps is one more way we can offer Arizonans an easy, user-friendly and unparalleled sports betting experience."

"I could not be more excited to expand our Betfred Sports betting apps into the Arizona market," said COO of Betfred Sports, Bryan Bennett. "We look forward to offering customers in the entire state unique experiences that they can't access on any other platform. Our team has worked diligently to bring this to fruition."

While the temporary betting station is currently available at WKP Sports & Entertainment Sports Bar Thursday – Sunday each week, the companies will also partner to build a state-of-the-art, Las Vegas-quality retail sportsbook at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort scheduled to open late Summer of this year.

Visit betfredsports.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the Betfred Sports app.

About We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the spectacular 166,341-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort boasts state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, and live entertainment. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space; and two resort-style outdoor pools. The casino resort's proximity to the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities at Fort McDowell Adventures make it the ideal destination for a vacation, business function or special event.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington and Colorado, with Nevada and Virginia pending regulatory approval.

