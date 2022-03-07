Brightwell Announces Free Monetary Transfers for Ukrainian Crew Members

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced that it will be providing free OnDemand Transfers for Ukrainian crew members from now until March 31, 2022.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has brought unimaginable devastation to Ukraine's people and infrastructure, including shuttering or disrupting many financial institutions. Recognizing that these events would have significant consequences for some of Brightwell's Ukrainian and Russian crew members who are reliant upon the platform's remittance services, Brightwell proactively diverted any automatic DirectPay, transactions from Ukraine and Russia back to the users' cards to protect those crew members and their money.

This precautionary response kept crew members' money in their Brightwell accounts, protecting them from prolonged or even impossible efforts to recoup their funds amidst the continuing conflict. As a result, Russian and Ukrainian crew members can continue accessing and spending their money using their Brightwell cards, or they can save their money to send home in a lump sum when possible.

To further help its Ukrainian members safely and reliably send money to their families, Brightwell is reimbursing the transaction fees for OnDemand Transfers for eligible accounts through the end of March, ensuring that all available resources are directed toward Ukrainian workers and their families.

"Our 'Users First' motto drives Brightwell, and that's why we preemptively protected crew members' funds by 'pausing' DirectPay transfers in Ukraine and Russia," said Larry Hipp, Brightwell's chief executive officer. "We want to continue doing everything possible to stay connected with - and to support - our users affected by this ongoing conflict."

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide.

