Cortes Campers Montana Dealer Expands Business to Wyoming with a Purchase Order for $385,000

EUCLID, Ohio, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it received an initial Purchase Order for $385,000 from Beartooth Ford, its Wyoming dealer, which also owns a Cortes Campers distributorship in Columbus, Montana.

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group said, "We are excited to announce we have received a $385,000 order from our Wyoming dealer for its newly established RV Dealership. Selling Cortes Campers in Montana was a steppingstone for the Montana dealer to expand into Wyoming with a new RV dealership. We currently have four (4) Cortes Campers dealers in the Northwest portion of the U.S. We are seeing a rapidly growing interest in recreational vehicles made from fiberglass. Cortes Campers 17-ft RV travel trailer produced from 100% molded fiberglass is lightweight, durable, strong, and offers a longer-lasting life than most RVs in the marketplace."

Mr. Corpora continued, "Cortes Campers is dedicated to providing a higher quality product to meet the demands of RV enthusiasts. We are seeing an increase in people who want more control over their lives by traveling, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Providing consumers with a viable solution to travel in a smaller RV with amenities similar to those they have at home, is very attractive."

Cortes Campers utilizes state-of-the-art composites and advanced technological methods to produce a vastly longer lasting camper at a competitive price.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliate, have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

