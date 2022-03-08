Avelo Airlines Adds 3 New Routes as it Surpasses Flying 100,000 Customers at Tweed-New Haven Airport Baltimore-Washington, Chicago and Raleigh-Durham expand travel options for Southern Connecticut to 13 leisure and business destinations

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is adding three new popular leisure and business destinations from Southern Connecticut as it surpasses flying 100,000 Customers at the state's most convenient airport - Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Beginning in late May, Avelo will add exclusive nonstop service between HVN and Baltimore-Washington, Chicago and Raleigh-Durham.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo is commemorating this milestone by offering low introductory one-way fares between HVN and the three new routes at AveloAir.com:

Baltimore-Washington starts at $49*

Raleigh-Durham starts at $59*

Chicago starts at $69*

With these three new routes, Avelo will now serve more nonstop destinations from Connecticut than any other airline – expanding Avelo's East Coast network from HVN to 13 nonstop destinations.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "The 100,000-Customer milestone we achieved in four short months exemplifies the enormous amount of travel Avelo is inspiring in Connecticut. It's abundantly clear that Tweed's unmatched convenience is making travel easier, smoother and more affordable than ever before. We believe these three new destinations will be a big hit with leisure and business travelers alike. This milestone and the many more to come wouldn't be possible without the professionalism and teamwork of Avelo's exceptional 100 HVN-based Crewmembers and their commitment to this community."

Avelo currently flies between HVN and six sun-soaked Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The airline recently announced it will begin flying to Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Charleston and Savannah-Hilton Head in early May.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "More destinations from Tweed helps expand access to the New Haven region, which means more opportunities to increase our economic viability and enhance business growth. Avelo's continued growth in Connecticut is helping to strengthen connectivity for companies that are already here and will stimulate further regional development."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, "Since making New Haven their East Coast base, Avelo has created over 100 New Haven-based jobs with 100 more to come by the end of the year. The addition of these three new business and leisure routes along with reaching the milestone of over 100,000 Customers served at Tweed Airport is further proof of the demand there is in Greater New Haven for an easily accessible airport closer to home. Residents from throughout New Haven and the region are clearly excited about have an economical alternative to flying out of airports in Hartford and New York."

Connecticut's Ultra-Convenient Airport to Must-See Cities

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "Today's announcement is another clear step toward transforming Tweed-New Haven into a more vibrant and sustainable airport, one that can help grow jobs and serve as an economic driver for our region. For years the people of southern Connecticut have been asking for more options when it comes to flights. Now, with over 100,000 Customers served since November and nonstop service to thirteen business and leisure destinations, we've made that a reality thanks to our partnership with Avelo Airlines."

Baltimore / Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) – The convenient and affordable gateway to the nation's capital

Beginning May 26, flights are initially scheduled to operate five days per week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

BWI is located just 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. It is the perfect starting point for visiting Washington, Annapolis and Baltimore. The region boasts some of the country's best shopping, dining, cultural and historical attractions, and sports and entertainment venues.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Executive Director Ricky Smith said, "We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to our market. Avelo will offer low fares, convenient access, and added tourism to Maryland and the entire National Capital region. We remain committed to growing our air service portfolio and adding new travel options for our customers."

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – Chicago's most convenient airport

Beginning May 26, flights are initially scheduled to operate five days per week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Chicago is bursting with world-class big city culture. At heart, Chicago is a Midwestern city — which means a warm, welcoming and genuine hospitality greets every visitor. Compared to the region's other major airport, MDW is conveniently situated just minutes (by car or train) from famed restaurants, world-renowned museums, a jaw-dropping waterfront, groundbreaking music and Tony Award-winning theatres. Chicago is also home to conic architecture designed by legendary architects and over 300 parks and green spaces that are the soul of Chicago's vibrancy.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) – Convenient nonstop access to The Research Triangle

Beginning May 26, flights are initially scheduled to operate five days per week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Research Triangle region offers the widest range of activities and attractions in North Carolina. This area boasts award-winning inns, hotels and spas; culinary delights for every taste; and cultural experiences, including sprawling botanical gardens as well as art and history museums. A trip to this blossoming southern metropolis, leaves visitors enriched and energized the instant they're welcomed by its smart, savvy locals.

Remarkably Reliable and Convenient Service

Since taking flight at HVN on November 3, 2021, Avelo has operated more than 800 flights. The more than 100,000 Customers that have departed and arrived through HVN during those four months is more than double the 42,000 travelers HVN served in 2019 – the airport's single busiest year in recent memory.

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said, "Avports is proud of our partners at Avelo. Every week brings a new milestone of success at HVN. With these new destinations, Avelo has more nonstop flights from Connecticut than any other airline. More destinations mean more jobs. We are thrilled to see our combined investments bring growth to Southern Connecticut."

Despite the severe winter weather that impacted the Northeast in January and February, Avelo has achieved an impressive level of reliability during its first four months of operations. When excluding weather-related cancellations outside Avelo's control between November and February, the airline achieved a cancellation rate of less 1% and an on-time arrival rate of 81%.

New Haven Economic Development Administration Michael Piscitelli said, "With nonstop service to three research and development centers, Avelo is supporting job growth here in New Haven. The public/private partnership with Avports continues to exceed our expectations as we transform Tweed into an economic asset for the City and Greater New Haven community."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

At Avelo, there is no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The fares must be booked by March 22, 2022. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

