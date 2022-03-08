Cardiff Oncology Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced the publication of two abstracts that have been accepted for poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022.

The full texts of the published abstracts can be found on the AACR Annual Meeting website. Details on the corresponding posters are shown below.

Poster Title: Biomarkers of response to abiraterone and the polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1)

inhibitor onvansertib in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

(mCRPC) patients



Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 1



Session Date: April 11, 2022



Session Start Time: 9:00 AM CT



Location: Poster Section 30

This abstract describes genomic and transcriptomic analyses from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in mCRPC patients with early abiraterone resistance. Collectively, these analyses suggest that alterations in PTEN and MTOR, two key genes of the PI3K signaling pathway, are potential biomarkers for sensitivity to onvansertib-abiraterone combination therapy in mCRPC patients with early abiraterone-resistance.

Poster Title: Combining PARP inhibition with the polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1)

inhibitor onvansertib overcomes PARP inhibitor resistance



Session Title: Drug Resistance and Reversal of Resistance



Session Date: April 12, 2022



Session Start Time: 1:30 PM CT



Location: Poster Section 22

This abstract includes preclinical data that demonstrate the potent anti-tumor activity of onvansertib combined with the PARP inhibitor olaparib in olaparib-resistant ovarian cancer models. Additional preclinical studies are ongoing to further assess the potential of the onvansertib-olaparib combination in models of ovarian, prostate, pancreatic and breast cancer.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is the third generation PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib, which we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cardiff Oncology's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Cardiff Oncology's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Cardiff Oncology's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Cardiff Oncology does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

