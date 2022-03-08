ComplySci CEO Amy Kadomatsu wins Women in Technology & Data Awards' Gender Equality / Diversity Professional of the Year by WatersTechnology

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci (the "Company"), the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for financial and professional services companies, announced CEO Amy Kadomatsu was named Gender Equality / Diversity Professional of Year (vendor) as part of the Women in Technology & Data Awards by WatersTechnology.

Ms. Kadomatsu said, "Our company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the financial services and fintech industries is a foundational and central aspect of our values. I'm incredibly proud to accept this award on behalf of our entire team, and I thank WatersTechnology for this recognition. I firmly believe that you can be what you can see, and while there is more work to be done to enhance gender and racial diversity in these spaces, the progress we've seen in recent years gives me great hope for the future, and we are proud to be leading the charge for change."

As CEO of ComplySci, Ms. Kadomatsu helms a firm with several culturally diverse minorities in a wide range of leadership positions, including the c-suite. She and the firm leadership have prioritized DEI across the organization, increasing gender diversity by more than 20 percent in the last year.

The Women in Technology & Data Awards recognize, promote, and celebrate women's outstanding contribution to technology and data roles across the capital markets and is presented by WatersTechnology, a premier provider of technology and data-related information for the financial services industry.

At ComplySci, we believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Our family of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci Company, NRS, a ComplySci Company, and ITEGRIA®, a Division of RIA in a Box. Together, we offer a full suite of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics, and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Our regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage, and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

