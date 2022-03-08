FBH Corp. raises $11.5M in private equity funding from Alameda Research Ventures

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FBH Corp. and its fully owned subsidiary Moonstone Bank™, a robust financial platform to empower fast-growing innovative and disruptive sectors, today announced that it has raised $11.5 million in a private placement from an investment by Alameda Research Ventures.

FBH Corp and Moonstone Bank have committed to making traditional financial systems work for innovative small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are underserved by the traditional financial industry. Moonstone Bank's unique platform is designed to break down the barriers that limit the growth potential of trailblazing SMEs looking to increase their footprint - by providing easy access to modern banking features, valuable services and the means to take their businesses further.

"At Alameda Research, we are committed to growing the industry and supporting businesses that are creating real change," said Ramnik Arora of Alameda Research Ventures. "Moonstone Bank offers solutions to address the challenges faced by high potential, fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises by giving them access to a full suite of banking services. The user-friendly, compliant, regulated and innovative platform, makes Moonstone Bank an attractive and valuable force in a dynamic ecosystem."

Jean Chalopin, Chairman of FBH Corp, said, "Alameda Research's investment into FBH Corp and Moonstone Bank signifies the recognition, by one of the world's most innovative financial leaders, of the value of what we are aiming to achieve. This marks a new step into building the future of banking."

FBH Corp also announced today the appointment of Ronald Oliveira as Moonstone Bank's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Oliveira will be leading the digital transformation of the organization into a top provider of innovative financial services to fast-growing industries such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cannabis.

Before joining FBH Corp, Ron Oliveira was the US CEO for Revolut, a global fintech headquartered in the UK. Ron engineered Revolut's official public entry into the US with a truly global, digital-first platform and established the organization's foothold in New York, Dallas, and San Francisco. As a seasoned banking professional, Ron is a forward-thinking leader with over 25 years of experience in building and shaping organizations from the inside out. Prior to joining Revolut, Ron held positions as the President, Chief Credit Officer and Chief Operating Officer at several banks.

"Moonstone Bank is poised to be market innovator, creating enhanced economic opportunity for millions of unique and innovative businesses that are being excluded or marginalized from the

traditional banking ecosystem," said Ron Oliveira, CEO of Moonstone Bank. "This is incredibly exciting! The possibilities ahead for our bank are endless and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of building the future of finance for the next generations, along with those leading-edge industries."

About FBH Corp:

FBH Corp is a bank holding company, and its Washington State-based Moonstone Bank is a fully chartered bank with roots in the state of Washington since 1887. Moonstone Bank provides a robust financial platform designed to empower the next generation of growing industries.

Moonstone Bank combines first-in-class regulatory, compliance and risk expertise with a simple, yet powerful open-architecture platform built to offer valuable financial products and services in a single ecosystem. We help customers realize the full potential of their unique businesses.

To learn more, visit www.moonstonebank.com

Moonstone PR Contact

Ryan Iwanski

Chief Marketing Officer Ryan@Moonstonebank.com

View original content:

SOURCE Moonstone Bank