HeadLight Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies For 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">The visual inspection technology joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more</span>

SEATTLE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadLight , the industry's leading visual-based inspection technology, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

The increase in productivity for department-wide adoption of HeadLight is estimated to produce 117,000 hours per year. (PRNewsfoto/HeadLight) (PRNewswire)

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"This award is a representation of our team's commitment to our customers' success and delivering an effective and innovative solution to the infrastructure construction industry," said George White, co-founder and CEO of HeadLight. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments as they've supported the modernization of the industry, something that will be critical in executing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's ambitious agenda. The next phase of U.S. infrastructure will benefit U.S. taxpayers and future generations in countless ways and we are eager to help the industry capitalize on this historic moment and bring infrastructure into the 21st century."

As a photo-driven inspection technology, HeadLight offers a visual source of truth that mitigates risk at each step of the construction process. As of April 2021, HeadLight noted there had been a 110% year-over-year increase in photo and video observations captured from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, HeadLight experienced a nearly 25% increase in observations captured during Q1 of 2021 vs. Q1 of 2020. The substantial growth in observations indicates that construction teams are relying more heavily on HeadLight to capture and manage insightful data as well as collaborate across job sites and office locations.

HeadLight's technology continues to prove its effectiveness by enabling productivity increases, reducing claims, and improving efficiencies. For example, the Louisiana DOTD experienced a 28% increase in productivity, reduced claims by 75%, and estimated it would save 117,000 hours with department-wide adoption of HeadLight's solution.

Today HeadLight is active in 16 states, helping improve project deliveries on more than 2,500 civil construction projects that make up more than $30 billion in construction value. The company is currently in the process of expanding its engagements with several DOTs.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

