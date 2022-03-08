Hometown Lenders Wins SimpleNexus' Capstone Enterprise Award for Leveraging Technology To Support Rapid Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsville, Alabama-based Hometown Lenders (HTL) has been selected unanimously as the winner of the Capstone Enterprise Award at the 2022 Nexus Awards. The Capstone Enterprise Award honors an enterprise lender leveraging the SimpleNexus homeownership platform to dominate the residential mortgage market.

Winners were announced at last week's SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) conference.



SimpleNexus, an nCino company, is developer of the United States' leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents. Its annual Nexus Awards program recognizes top lenders and partners in seven categories. Winners were announced at last week's SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) conference.

"Helping mortgage lenders reach new heights by modernizing the way they work with one another and connect with borrowers and referral partners is at the heart of everything we do at SimpleNexus," said SimpleNexus Chief Customer Officer Andria Lightfoot. "Hometown Lenders is a model for how enterprise lenders can maximize their success and achieve astonishing growth with a great team and great technology all pulling in the same direction. We are delighted to honor HTL with our Capstone Enterprise Award."

"Hometown Lenders is incredibly honored to accept the 2022 Capstone Enterprise Award. SimpleNexus has been a key tool for our team and a great partner for our company, and we're continuing to work closely with them on developing new features for our users," said Jeff Taylor, vice president of projects and real estate at Hometown Lenders. "We're thrilled to accept this award and continue our partnership with SimpleNexus."

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender founded in 2011. Lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems, and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing, and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate partners, SimpleNexus delivers a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world's Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

About Hometown Lenders

Hometown Lenders is a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry with over 100 branch locations conducting business in more than 40 states. As evidenced by thousands of customer testimonials, HTL puts a premium on delivering the highest-quality experience possible and strives to embody old-fashioned, Southern hospitality — even in the digital age. For more information, visit https://htlenders.com.

