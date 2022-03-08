Ibexlabs Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency

PRINCETON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibexlabs, a cloud services provider and AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner, has achieved the coveted AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency. With this proven expertise Ibexlabs is fully prepared to deliver class-leading managed security services to protect and monitor its customers' essential AWS resources 24/7.

Ibexlabs already consults with an experienced team of AWS security experts to guide our Managed Service solutions. With this additional competency, customers will have a one-stop-shop to perform risk-based assessments for their services from the AWS portfolio to further support their security requirements.

"At Ibexlabs, we understand that security and compliance are critical for our customers. Our security implementations use the latest technology and cloud-security experts to remove threats with continuous detection and investigation, keeping your AWS endpoints secure," said Narendar Nallamala, Managing Partner, Ibexlabs. "Security is a shared responsibility and the L1 MSSP Competency will enable us to deliver a quality customer experience and complete satisfaction."

AWS will validate Ibexlabs's technical capabilities and operational procedures annually to ensure compliance with the baseline standard of quality expected of Level 1 Managed Security Services. This baseline—which is revised by AWS security experts —has ten security areas that span six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security.

Ibexlabs is an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner that provides startups and SMBs with tailored cloud consulting, cloud migration, DevSecOps, and managed security services for exceptional business outcomes. Ibexlabs deploys AWS best practices to create cloud solutions that meet the highest standards of governance and compliance, such as SOC2, PCI, and HIPAA. The company has more than 100 AWS certifications covering 4 Competencies and 7 Service Delivery Programs. Information on Ibexlabs is available at https://www.ibexlabs.com/ or contact us at engage@ibexlabs.com.

