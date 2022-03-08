Moomoo Launches in Australia with One-Stop Digital Investment Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, announced its official launch in Australia, providing secure, professional-grade online share trading to Australian investors. This marks the third international market where Moomoo operates, after its successful launch in Singapore in 2021 and the United States in 2018.

Australian individual investors can use moomoo app to trade stocks and ETFs listed on Australian and US markets, and will be able to access Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and China A-share markets in the future. Moomoo differentiates itself with intelligent analysis tools, real-time in-depth market data and financial information from leading media agencies such as Dow Jones and Benzinga.

Another unique feature of moomoo is its online community of global users. Enabling 'social investing', the online interactive community lets users support and learn from one another, sharing investing ideas and insights about stocks. Everyone, from beginners to seasoned investors can learn investment strategies and share their investment experience with other users around the world. For users who seek structured learning experiences, there are also a lot of educational courses published on moomoo as well.

"Today marks moomoo's first anniversary in the Singapore market and the third anniversary of the listing of moomoo's parent company on Nasdaq," Andrew Rogan, moomoo's Marketing Head in Australia, said. "On this special occasion, we're happy to announce our launch in Australia. We hope to bring moomoo's advanced features, which have already been validated in the US and Singapore, to every investor in Australia. Our vision is to help all investors with different experience levels improve trading skills, optimize investment strategies and take control of their wealth creation."

"With one of the highest percentages of direct share ownership in the world, Australia is full of passionate, knowledge-hungry investors wanting greater control over their own wealth creation. According to the ASX investor research report[1], in 2020, Australia had more than 9 million individual investors, most of whom are young. That number is expected to go beyond 10 million in 2022. At the same time, with the rise of the internet and the opening-up of the financial industry, more and more young Australians are entering the investment market, creating an urgent need for a sophisticated yet customer-friendly online investment platform. Moomoo's launch in Australia meets this need with its award-winning trading app".

Currently, moomoo has already developed highly competitive capabilities and market experience from its operations in the US and Singapore. In the US, moomoo is a leading investment platform that is widely recognized by American investors. Moomoo has been named by Benzinga as "The 2021 Best for Active Traders" for its excellent product experience and services. In the first three months since its launch in Singapore, moomoo has gained over 220,000 registered clients, among which 100,000 were paying clients. Moreover, both client quantity and quality are increasing steadily.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform created by Moomoo Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to the trading of stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with 17 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited, which is headquartered in Hong Kong. Futu is also the largest brokerage in Hong Kong. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on the Nasdaq (symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit the moomoo official website at www.moomoo.com.

