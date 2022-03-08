Pulse Performance Announces National Franchise Expansion as the Fitness Industry Continues to Explode

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing consumer demand for a more convenient, innovative approach towards fitness – Pulse Performance, a boutique fitness experience offering full-body workouts with technology-enhanced exercises, has announced their national franchising opportunity. This news comes as Americans continue to seek convenient and effective ways to integrate fitness into their everyday routines.

Pulse Performance offers a one-of-a-kind experience, utilizing the power of Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) to revolutionize how Americans exercise. The impactful fitness solution is innovating how we work out, helping people achieve their body and fitness goals in a fraction of the time. In addition to EMS, the brand offers Technology-Enhanced Fitness Programs such as Infrared Fat Loss, EMS Sculpt, Vibration Plates, and more. These systems further people's fitness journeys by targeting all layers of muscles at once to build and restore lean muscle mass.

"Pulse Performance is disrupting the fitness and wellness space. We believe in providing the opportunity for people to get fit on their own terms," said Pulse Performance Founder and Chief Energy Officer, JD Busch. "It is our mission to empower our clients through providing customizable programs that drive results, allowing Americans to follow their path to success and leave their mark."

Busch founded Pulse Performance in 2021 with the vision of creating a health revolution throughout the U.S. Busch's life was changed after being involved in an accident in 2020. Facing a long road to recovery, he researched different methods of rehabilitation and training, coming across EMS. Widely known across Europe, this unique tech-driven fitness solution seemed to be exactly what Busch was looking for. After multiple sessions, Busch made major strides in his recovery and a drastic reduction in chronic pain. His muscles were reactivated and strong; his traumatic accident was now in the rearview mirror.

"Pulse Performance is unique in the sense that it provides a work out for everyone. EMS offers various benefits and features, helping to rebuild strength without strain and work underused muscle groups, appealing to an array of people. This opens the door for those who can't do traditional work outs as weights are strenuous, especially appealing to people who are feeling the impact of aging or recovering from injury," said Busch. "We believe our ability to offer something for everyone truly sets the brand apart and will allow us to flourish."

Pulse Performance offers its franchise partners an unparalleled opportunity, blending an innovative concept with Busch's years of experience in the franchise space. Entering the category in 1995, Busch has helped develop numerous market brand leaders, collecting a number of accolades on the way. In addition, he was featured for three consecutive years on Inc. 5000's annual list of America's fastest growing private companies, with his company Busch Global LLC, serving new franchisors and encouraging growth.

With one location in Austin and another coming soon to San Antonio, Pulse Performance is actively seeking multi-unit franchise partners in Florida and Texas, with the goal of opening 15 locations by the end of 2022. Each prospective franchisee should have an entrepreneurial spirit, strong operational skills, and a passion for providing great services and unmatched customer service to their community. The Pulse Performance team offers the necessary resources to operate successfully through teamwork and strong leadership, while creating a first-class experience for its customers. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Pulse Performance studio ranges between $300,000 to $350,000.

For more information about Pulse Performance's franchise opportunity, visit pulseperformancefranchising.com.

Founded in 2021 and franchising since 2022, Pulse Performance is helping people take their fitness to the next level with technology-enhanced exercises that are fast, convenient, and impactful. Our innovative fitness programs paired with our EMS training provide full body low impact workouts that drive results. The mission of Pulse Performance is to empower their clients through providing customizable programs that drive results, allowing them to follow their path to success and leave their mark. With the Electrical Muscle Stimulation industry valued at $694 million and continuing to grow, Pulse Performance is disrupting an already valuable space with an experience tailored to all of our clients' needs and well-being. For more information, visit https://pulseperformancestudio.com/

