SMArtX Advisory Solutions TAMP Platform Reaches 1,000 Strategy Milestone

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the addition of 36 new investment strategies from 14 firms to their turnkey asset management platform (TAMP). The SMArtX platform now supports over 1,000 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies.

SMArtX saw an influx of nine new firms, spearheaded by industry behemoths Loomis, Sayles & Company and WisdomTree Asset Management. Other firms new to the SMArtX platform include 4Thought Financial Group, Burke Wealth Management, Dividend Assets Capital, Eventide Asset Management, Taylor Frigon Capital Management, Tran Capital Management, and Weatherstone Capital Management. Access to their strategies are delivered through SMArtX's award-winning, cloud-based solution, integrated across seven custodial platforms, and traded directly by SMArtX.

"As demand for SMArtX's managed accounts technology continues to grow, we are expanding our strategy base to meet client requirements, and what better way to do so than with great firms like these," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "One of SMArtX's key offering is the ability to find household names right alongside smaller firms who are beginning to make a name for themselves, all on the same platform."

The new firms are joined by five existing firms who are adding another 13 strategies including Blackrock, Brandes Investment Partners, Dana Investment Advisors, Ocean Park Asset Management, and Winthrop Capital Management.

The complete list of new strategies include:

4Thought Financial Group

BlackRock

Brandes Investment Partners

Burke Wealth Management

Dana Investment Advisors

Dividend Assets Capital

Eventide Asset Management

Loomis Sayles & Company

Ocean Park Asset Management

Taylor Frigon Capital Management

Tran Capital Management

Weatherstone Capital Management

Winthrop Capital Management

WisdomTree Asset Management

* Indicates manager traded SMA only

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX is continuing its move further upstream into large enterprise firms to replace their decades old managed accounts technology with a new engine," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "SMArtX's flexibility provides the ability for firms to keep their existing tech stack if they wish, and just upgrade the internal systems for a faster, better, and more robust experience."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Program, which took place on March 2, 2022, recognizing asset management excellence across 11 different categories. For more information and to watch a replay of the awards, please visit www.smartxadvisory.com

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

