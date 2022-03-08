YourCoach.Health Appoints Four New Members to Board of Advisors The company announced Bill Taranto, Kate Wolin, Sc.D., Chris Burns and Saranne Rothberg to the advisory board

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCoach.Health, the industry's only operating system for behavioral change, powered by health coaches, today announced four new appointments to its Board of Advisors, including Bill Taranto, President of the GHI Fund, Dr. Kate Wolin, Head of Product at Optum, Chris Burns, former CEO of the Employee Benefits Practice at Willis Group and Saranne Rothberg, stage IV cancer survivor and CEO of Comedy Cures.

"It's a privilege to welcome these esteemed individuals to our advisory board. Each brings decades of experience and a background that's uniquely positioned to drive the growth of our multifaceted organization," said Marina Borukhovich, CEO & Founder of YourCoach.Health. "Especially as we expand from a double-sided marketplace to a full operating system for behavior change, these experts will be pivotal in securing YourCoach as a leader in the health and wellness coaching industry."

Bill Taranto currently serves as president of the GHI Fund and chairman of the Merck Innovative Ventures Board, with over 30 years of healthcare experience, and 20 years of healthcare investing experience. Prior to his current roles, Taranto spent almost two decades in various roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Kate Wolin is an entrepreneurial executive and behavioral epidemiologist with an expansive career in academia and consumer health. She leads Product for Optum's direct-to-consumer business, the Optum Store, and co-leads the venture track for the Zell Fellows Entrepreneurial Fellowship Program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Chris Burns offers over three decades of experience across healthcare, insurance and insurtech industries, most recently serving as CEO of the Employee Benefits Practice at Willis Group, Previously, Burns held executive leadership roles with global brands, including Cigna, AIG and Vida Health.

Saranne Rothberg joins the board with over two decades of experience as a respected wellness leader in the media, global patient advocate, and healthcare CEO in the not-for-profit sector, with recognition in Oprah's NY Times Best Seller "Live Your Best Life" and collaborations with The World Health Organization, United Nations, major medical centers, and more. She founded The ComedyCures Foundation during her battle with stage IV cancer and has transformed patient experiences for over a million people in four continents.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bill, Kate, Chris and Saranne to our growing team at a vital time for our organization," said Eugene Borukhovich, COO of YourCoach.Health. "We're seeing an exciting and critical shift in our healthcare system that prioritizes wellbeing and recognizes the transformational role of health coaches. We're confident that our advisory board will help champion health coaches as changemakers in the health and wellness industries."

YourCoach.Health is the leading health coaching ecosystem for practicing coaches and progressive industry partners looking to leverage their services. We're an operating system for behavior change, powered by a technology-augmented army of health and wellness coaches and a full practice management solution for this rapidly growing gig-economy. Our industry partners entrust us to power up their members, clients and talent with validated and credentialed coaches who are actively practicing on our platform, supported by science-backed methodologies. Join us on the Health Coaching Revolution as we strive to deliver the power of health coaching to the 8.5 billion global population by 2030.

