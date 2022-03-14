Klaytn, Neowiz and Neopin to launch $150k Airdrop event for its P2E game ‘Crypto Golf Impact’

In anticipation of NEOWIZ's 'Crypto Golf Impact' official launch in April, NEOWIZ, KLAYTN and NEOPIN will be hosting a large-scale airdrop campaign

$150K worth of $KLAY will be distributed to 7,000 random NEOPIN wallet holders on March 25th, 2022

Crypto Golf Impact is powered by the NEOPIN blockchain platform which is built on the Klaytn mainnet, and has received strategic marketing support from Klaytn Foundation

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the pre-release marketing for 'Crypto Golf Impact', a P2E game powered by the NEOPIN platform built on the Klaytn mainnet, Klaytn and Neowiz will be launching a large-scale airdrop campaign with $150,000 worth of KLAY for 7,000 NEOPIN wallet holders.

The airdrop campaign will run from March 14th to March 23rd, 2022, and current NEOPIN wallet holders along with new registrants can participate by completing the tasks outlined in the event page, which includes following the Klaytn and Crypto Golf Impact official Twitter accounts and social media channels. At the end of the registration period, a total of 7,000 random users will be selected via lucky draw to receive $20.00 USD equivalent of KLAY tokens that will be airdropped to their respective NEOPIN wallets.

Winners will be announced along with the token distribution on March 25th, 2022.

The link to the airdrop event page is: https://gleam.io/xvTT2/crypto-golf-impact-klay-airdrop-event

Crypto Golf Impact is a mobile sports game that is set to be officially released in April. It is a revamp of 'Golf Impact', which was selected as one of the Top 25 best sports games for iOS by Pocketgamers, with the integration of NEOPIN blockchain technology. The game provides intuitive controls and is optimized so that players can enjoy real-time PVP (player-vs-player) gameplay with other players across the world. After the launch of 'Crypto Golf Impact' in April, Neowiz plans to roll out other P2E titles from their lineup on the Klaytn-based NEOPIN platform within the second quarter of this year.

Neowiz states, "We are proactive in the development of blockchain games and keen on retaining the core gaming 'essence' while providing the natural blockchain experience," adding on, "we are working closely with the Klaytn Foundation and other partners to achieve global success in the market."

Regarding the airdrop and continuous partnership with Neowiz, Klaytn Foundation states, "Starting with our support for Crypto Golf Impact, our initiative is to facilitate their acclimation into the ecosystem within the blockchain gaming market, all the while actively supporting other game developers in their integration of blockchain technology."

The strategic partnership between the two organizations includes coordination on various areas of play-to-earn projects from development, technical and strategic marketing support.

For 2022, Neowiz is expected to showcase three P2E titles that will be on the Klaytn mainnet-based NEOPIN blockchain, namely, 'Crypto Golf Impact', 'BRAVE NINE', and 'A.V.A'.

